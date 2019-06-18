Will regional deal uncertainty be a council budget headache?

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Treasurer Jackie Trad have yet to commit to the Hinkler Regional Deal.

Opinion by editor, Adam Wratten

BUNDABERG Regional Council is expected to hand down its 2019-20 financial budget on Friday.

This is a big budget in the current state of affairs for the region.

While we shouldn't expect too many controversial decisions, or a big rates hike, given this is Mayor Jack Dempsey's last budget before going to the election next March, it will be interesting to see how he accommodates major infrastructure spending.

Cr Dempsey and his council team have done a great job in this current term and things are starting to happen in the Bundaberg region.

But I wonder how they go about handling key elements of the Regional Deal, such as Quay St. It's clear the Queensland Government had expected Bill Shorten to win the last election. The government is now in recovery mode in the regions.

I've no doubt a compromise will be worked through in the relatively short term on the Regional Deal, but how does this impact Cr Dempsey's imminent budget?

Will council throw caution to the wind and stump up its share on the proviso that the state will come on board?

And if he does that, what happens if they don't, or, if the debt-ridden state argues its responsibility is to foot a lesser share?

Maybe council will have two separate budgets. One with projects such as Quay St's demaining incorporated and one without. One thing is for sure, this is a headache that shouldn't be there.