Will Qantas job cuts impact Bundaberg?

WILL Qantas workers in Bundaberg be impacted by the announcement of 6000 job cuts?

The speculation comes following announcements from the airline outlining their plan to downsize operations in an effort to survive the economic blow of Covid-19.

A spokeswoman from Qantas said the airline was not breaking down job losses by region, but information was available on the sections of the business being targeted for job cuts.

They are:

Non-operational - at least 1450 job losses, mainly in corporate roles, due to less flying activity.

Ground operations - at least 1500 job losses across airports, baggage handling, fleet presentation and ramp operations due to less flying activity.

Cabin crew - at least 1050 job losses due to early retirement of the 747s and less flying activity. A further 6,900 cabin crew will be on stand down from July 2020 onwards.

Engineering - at least 630 job losses due to 747 retirement, less flying activity (particularly of the wide-body fleet) and redistribution of work from Jetstar's Newcastle base to make better use of existing maintenance capacity in Melbourne.

Pilots - at least 220 job losses mostly due to early retirement of the 747s. A further 2,900 pilots will be on stand down from July 2020 onward.

Qantas operates daily services between Bundaberg and Brisbane.

In March, Qantas told the NewsMail it would be halving its Bundaberg to Brisbane route.

"It's going to drop down from 27 return services a week to Brisbane, to 12," a Qantas spokesman said at the time.

It has not been confirmed if local jobs will be affected, or how many.

Qantas did not comment on whether any potential job cuts would affect services.