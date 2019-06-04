Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CUPCAKE CHAOS: Fraser Usher and Traci Thornton face off at a previous State of Origin Cupcake Challenge.
CUPCAKE CHAOS: Fraser Usher and Traci Thornton face off at a previous State of Origin Cupcake Challenge. Max Fleet BUN270515CUP5
Community

Will Maroons or Blues take cake this year?

4th Jun 2019 5:00 AM

SHOW your true colours at the State of Origin Cupcake Challenge at Bundaberg Hospital tomorrow.

Bundaberg Health Service is holding the cupcake drive from 10am at the hospital's Thirst Aid Cafe to raise money for Give Me Five for Kids.

In the lead-up to the first Origin game that night, the fundraiser will pit cane toads against cockroaches, with the referee's decision to be announced at an event with local footballers and cheerleaders.

To top it off, the event will be filmed by Juiced TV.

Juiced TV is new way for children in hospitals to communicate and learn about the world.

Each week the Juiced TV team creates a new program by and for children about a range of topics, and next week they will be in Bundaberg allowing local patients to show them around their town.

They'll also be at the challenge, with coverage will be hosted by a young local patient.

bundaberg cupcakes state of origin whatson
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundy mum proves there's no business like bow business

    premium_icon Bundy mum proves there's no business like bow business

    Business STEPHANIE Smith started her business out of a love of all things pretty.

    • 4th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    STATE BID FOR BEARS: BRL looking into it

    premium_icon STATE BID FOR BEARS: BRL looking into it

    News Upcoming tournament could give green light to Bundaberg going for it

    • 4th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    17 new Bundaberg businesses you may not have known about

    premium_icon 17 new Bundaberg businesses you may not have known about

    Business Small businesses are on the go in Bundy

    • 4th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    South of Ring Road feasible for hospital: real estate agent

    premium_icon South of Ring Road feasible for hospital: real estate agent

    Health 'Anything to me off the Ring Road is a real positive'

    • 4th Jun 2019 5:00 AM