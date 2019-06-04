Will Maroons or Blues take cake this year?

CUPCAKE CHAOS: Fraser Usher and Traci Thornton face off at a previous State of Origin Cupcake Challenge.

SHOW your true colours at the State of Origin Cupcake Challenge at Bundaberg Hospital tomorrow.

Bundaberg Health Service is holding the cupcake drive from 10am at the hospital's Thirst Aid Cafe to raise money for Give Me Five for Kids.

In the lead-up to the first Origin game that night, the fundraiser will pit cane toads against cockroaches, with the referee's decision to be announced at an event with local footballers and cheerleaders.

To top it off, the event will be filmed by Juiced TV.

Juiced TV is new way for children in hospitals to communicate and learn about the world.

Each week the Juiced TV team creates a new program by and for children about a range of topics, and next week they will be in Bundaberg allowing local patients to show them around their town.

They'll also be at the challenge, with coverage will be hosted by a young local patient.