WALLABIES PLAYER RATINGS

15. Kurtley Beale: The cross-field chip inside his own 22 was a shocker. He made a break, came in at first receiver on numerous occasions and covered kicks at the back. Always under attack and his long pass intercepted by Watson at the end was a story of desperation. 4.

14. Reece Hodge: Set up Koroibete's try and made three tackle busts but was well wrapped overall by England. He could have been more effective, and probably will be in the future. 6.

13. Jordan Petaia: Didn't look an inch out of place on the big stage. An important catch with his first touch, a break, a pass to set up a try, but not enough opportunity to break the game open. 6.

12. Samu Kerevi: Made big yardage in the first half and was winning his battle against Manu Tuilagi, but faded in the second as England took ascendency. 6.

11. Marika Koroibete: Struggled to contain Anthony Watson in defence early, but showed astounding acceleration to score Australia's only try early in the second half and was their biggest threat. 7.

10. Christian Lealiifano: Couldn't take control of the game. The playmaker was taken off after 53 minutes with Australia struggling to find cohesion. Kicked his goals but failed to deliver the necessary direction his team needed. 4.

9. Will Genia: A forgettable last outing. Took too long to deliver his passes, overcooked a throw that went over the sideline, and knocked on during a key second half play. 4.

8. Isi Naisarani: A big tackle dislodged ball from Henry Slade leading to a break, and he made several runs into the defence but couldn't break the tight shackles England put around him. 5.

7. Michael Hooper: Two first-half turnovers, powerful runs, a never-say-die attitude, but he couldn't carry the team on his own. Will learn much from this flawed campaign. 7.

Marika Koroibete scored a wonderful try for the Wallabies. Picture: AP

6. David Pocock: Not the finish such a great of the game deserved. He produced a classic first-half turnover but the contest looked beyond him. His loose pass led to a try, and he wasn't the defensive weapon he once was. 5.

5. Rory Arnold: After such a strong tournament, he couldn't produce the physical masterclass required. He won three lineouts, but running for just 12 metres was a very quiet night for such an imposing figure. 4.

4. Izack Rodda: Good running close to the ruck, won a couple of lineouts, but this wasn't his best work. Became lost in the heavy traffic. 5.

3. Allan Alaalatoa: Had some encouraging moments in the scrum, but also felt he pressure. Did a lot of good cleanout work but overall was outplayed by his front row rivals. 5.

2. Tolu Latu: Rough low tackles, big charges, determined scrummaging and plenty of lip. Did his absolute best to fire his pack up, but the Hail Mary pass that intercepted in the final quarter summed up his team - lots of intent, but a lack of execution. 7.

1. Scott Sio: Struggled under the scrum pressure of Kyle Sinckler, but was a strong running option making a tackle bust and 22 metres in the face of a white wall. 5.

16: Jordan Uelese: A poor throw for his first lineout under pressure, but ran hard at the end in a hopeless situation. 5.

17. James Slipper: Very little he could do with England charging over the top of Australia when he came on, but scrummaging wilted under fire. 4.

18. Taniela Tupou: No big runaway breaks or tramples here. Too much to do in too little time, and England's confidence made his scrummaging tough. 5.

19. Adam Coleman: No highlights, made a run off his own line under intense pressure but otherwise, like his fellow bench players, had no time to turn the tide. 5.

20. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto: Tried to bash through the defence but was handled by his opponents, and found it impossible to stem the English tsunami late in the game. 5.

21. Nic White: Made a break and lifted the tempo slightly but it was all desperate and dangerous in the face of English poise. 6.

22. Matt Toomua: Brought more direction and go-forward to Australia's play when he entered the fray, but as England gained the ascendency in the final quarter he couldn't swing momentum. Should have started. 6.

23. James O'Connor: Got just four minutes, couldn't and didn't do a thing. 4.