Will he or won’t he? Mike Ireland has his say.

LEAGUE: Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland says anyone prepared to take over his role must be fully committed to helping out the competition.

The BRL announced earlier this week that the annual general meeting for the association will be held on November 10 at 10am at Salter Oval.

The positions of chairman, secretary and treasurer are now available for nomination.

Ireland has been in the role of chairman for the past nine years and took the role on more this year after retiring from his work commitments.

But he’s undecided whether to take it into a decade.

“I haven’t decided yet and will do so in the next couple of weeks,” Ireland said.

“There’s a few decisions that need to happen for the BRL.

“There’s a few things to consider as well, is it a massive job to undertake.”

Last year Ireland was the only one that nominated for the role.

He said anyone looking to do it this year, needs to be warned of how hard it is.

Especially with Bundaberg hosting the 47th Battalion this year.

“There’s lots more paperwork to deal with now compared to when I started,” he said.

“It’s pretty time consuming when you add in that you need to be at the ground every Saturday and then dealing with the media and other issues during the week.

“It can easily take up 20 hours of your week.”

Ireland isn’t saying it all to scare anyone away, he’s aiming to get people aware of the responsibility it takes.

The current chairman added the new board, when it is voted in on November 10, will look to either ratify or not ratify the changes requested by the Queensland Rugby League Central Division board.

Ireland said it was likely that six A-grade teams would be involved with those sides either having a reserves or under-18 side as well, or both.

Others, including Isis, can join if they have two sides as well.