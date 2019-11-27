WILL HE GIVE IT ANOTHER CRACK? Kel undecided on future

Bundaberg's Kel Treseder gets some air coming out of turn one at Newcastle during the last round of the Aussie Racing Cars.

MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg’s Kel Treseder admits his future in the Aussie Racing Cars is undecided after falling short again of the elusive title in the series.

But he will be racing in one event in next year’s series.

Treseder ended his season in Newcastle last weekend in an almost perfect way, winning the final three races of the season and the round as well.

The KKP Motorsport driver did all he could from his end to win the title, but it wasn’t enough.

Sydney’s Justin Ruggier finished second for the round to win the title Treseder by two points.

It is the second time in four years Treseder has finished second in the title race.

“It would have been good to win,” Treseder said.

“But we did everything, everything faultlessly to try to win the title.”

Treseder qualified for the first race on Saturday in third after a lean Friday.

He said changes to the car and his own driving led to better performances on Saturday and Sunday.

It worked when it came to the races, getting three wins, but not enough to beat his rival.

“It was quite slippery on Friday, so our car wasn’t matching the track,” he said.

“So we learnt and came out Saturday with a quick car.

“It was also the driver that needed to improve a bit.”

Treseder said Ruggier did what he needed to do, even giving the Bundy driver positions during the race.

“There was no fighting anytime during the weekend,” he said.

“Whenever I stuck the nose in he let me through.

“But he didn’t have anything to worry as he was comfortable in his position.”

Treseder conceded his rival did deserve the title after getting a lead over the Team Navy driver in the first few rounds with plenty of wins.

He added other mistakes and problems from his end cost him a legitimate shot at the title.

“Tasmania we got a penalty, which cost us valuable points,” Treseder said.

“Not winning Queensland Raceway at our home track didn’t help as well.

“We also missed a race at Tailem Bend through a mechanical issue and that really hurt us.

“It’s been bits and pieces really.

“But five weeks ago we were not even looking for the title.

“We were miles away but to win the last two rounds and provide a challenge has been a good way to finish the year.”

Treseder admitted the year has been tough on him and the team, trying to land the elusive title.

The KKP Motorsport driver has won 29 races in the past four years and 10 rounds overall in that time to be one of the most dominant drivers.

But he has no title to show for it.

He’s undecided whether to do be back in the series next year.

But regardless of his decision of what to do, he will be racing somewhere.

“We’re a bit worn out, so it’s hard to make a proper decision on what to do right now,” he said.

“Bathurst returns to the calendar for the first time in a while so I’ll commit to that.

“After that it all comes down to time and money racing at that level.”

The new season begins at the end of January.