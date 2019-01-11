WILL DROUGHT END? Brothers face The Waves

OVER AND OUT: The Waves' Matt Fulton will miss tomorrow night's T20 final in the Bundaberg Cricket Association against Brothers, and is also expected to miss the rest of the BCA season after moving for work.

CRICKET: Brothers will be hoping the 1099 day drought between division 1 Bundaberg Cricket Association titles can end tonight.

The Brethren takes on The Waves in the T20 final, which is the second trophy on offer to teams after both fought for the NewsMail Cup last month.

The Waves claimed back-to-back titles, maintaining the Brothers drought of not claiming a title in the top division.

The side's last success came in 2016 in the T20 final that season with the official three-year mark brought up this week on January 8.

Brothers captain Jarrod Layock, who was part of the triumph back then, insists the final will be business as usual for the side.

"It's just cricket as normal,” he said.

"For us it will be who comes to training and we'll prepare from that for the game.”

The side started this year in the perfect way with a win over Past Highs in the 40-over game last Saturday.

Brothers had four players take two more wickets in a team performance.

Laycock said the same needed to happen against The Waves for the side to win.

"Absolutely, especially against some of their players,” he said.

"We need to set the field well and bowl tight.”

Brothers might not have had success in the 40-over version against The Waves but in T20 the side has had their measure.

The Brethren have won both matches including a 20-run win in game one and a one wicket win in the final game before the final.

But Laycock said it counted for little.

"Momentum swings are massive in T20 cricket and we got on the end of a couple,” he said.

"The last match we actually won on the last ball, so anything can happen.”

Laycock said he hoped the boys could back themselves and be confident in what they can do to lead them to victory.

The Waves' Luke Owen had a similar message for his players and said the team needed to make the first six overs count when they batted.

"We're not going to be at full strength,” Owen conceded.

"But it gives an opportunity for other guys to play well, including Rhys Grills who is the second highest wicket taker in the Bundaberg Premier League.”

Owen said someone would need to lead from the front and get a high score.

"We love playing in a grand final, especially against Brothers,” he said.

The final starts at 6.30pm at Salter Oval.