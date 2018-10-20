Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Riana Crehan and partner Will Davison at the GC600 on Friday. Picture: Adam Head
Riana Crehan and partner Will Davison at the GC600 on Friday. Picture: Adam Head
Motor Sports

Davison back on track after neck treatment

by Connor O’Brien
20th Oct 2018 2:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WILL Davison will take on this afternoon's Gold Coast 600 race after requiring treatment on his neck.

The 23Red Racing driver had a brutal crash in practice on Friday, ploughing into a tyre barrier at high speed after a suspension failure.

It marked the worst possible start to the weekend for the Gold Coaster, whose team worked until 1am overnight repairing the car in time for Saturday action.

"It was a pretty scary crash," Davison said.

"Fortunately the tyre barrier did a good job. The car absorbed a lot of the impact but I am still pretty sore today.

"You would love to help (the team fix the car) but there is nothing I can do and I was pretty sore and my neck was beaten up a bit so I needed to go and get some treatment."

Considering his lack of practice time on Friday, Davison did an impressive job to qualify 15th for this afternoon's 102-lap race, in which he hopes to stay clear of more trouble.

"We literally started from scratch, so I'm not overly unhappy," he said.

"We're one tenth away from the top 10 shootout so when you look at it that way, the boys did a good job and we can do something from where we are.

"We certainly hope we can have a clean day and then we have got some knowledge to put into tomorrow's qualifying session."

Davison is driving at the Gold Coast 600 with his older brother Alex.

Related Items

Show More
23red racing gold coast 600 will davison

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Elderly woman injured in two-car crash

    BREAKING: Elderly woman injured in two-car crash

    Breaking AN ELDERLY woman has been injured in a two-car crash on Tallon Bridge by Bundaberg Hospital.

    • 20th Oct 2018 4:02 PM
    REVEALED: Bundy residents should look to sky at 7.18 tonight

    premium_icon REVEALED: Bundy residents should look to sky at 7.18 tonight

    Offbeat The amazing sight will be visible for only a short time

    BREAKING: Car on fire on Gin Gin Rd

    BREAKING: Car on fire on Gin Gin Rd

    Breaking A car has caught fire on Gin Gin Rd

    • 20th Oct 2018 3:54 PM
    Royal couple's $36K-a-minute tourism exposure

    premium_icon Royal couple's $36K-a-minute tourism exposure

    Offbeat Harry and Meghan's visit deliver boost for tourism

    Local Partners