CAREER OPTIONS: Riley Batt and Hayden Golchert talk to TAFE Queensland East Coast marketing officer Alison Browning at the Careers Expo held at the Civic Centre.
CAREER OPTIONS: Riley Batt and Hayden Golchert talk to TAFE Queensland East Coast marketing officer Alison Browning at the Careers Expo held at the Civic Centre.
Will Bundy get a one in 10 deal for low youth unemployment?

Tahlia Stehbens
by
5th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
THE Federal Budget revealed some exciting funding opportunities for the Bundaberg region and one that caught Mayor Jack Dempsey's eye was the announcement of 10 national training hubs.

Cr Dempsey said it was exciting to see $67.5 million allocated over five years to trial 10 national training hubs supporting school-based vocational education in regions with high youth unemployment.

"The Wide Bay Burnett Region has had Australia's highest youth unemployment rate for many years and we're definitely hoping to be part of this program,” he said.

The Australian Government is working to improve opportunities for young people in regions with high youth unemployment through establishing industry training hubs that create better links between schools and local industry.

The government will pilot 10 training hubs across Australia over three years to reposition vocational education and training as a first choice option and build connections between industry and schools through local workforce solutions.

The hubs will encourage young people to build skills and choose occupations in demand in their region and help eliminate persistent high youth unemployment in regional areas.

In February Wide Bay's youth unemployment level was 18.7 per cent.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the 10 locations would be announced in the coming weeks.

"I have always been an advocate for training which leads to a job - which is why the wage subsidy trial is a fantastic program,” Mr Pitt said.

"I was pleased to see in the budget on Tuesday night, additional incentives for employers who take on apprentices, and apprentices will be eligible for $2000, paid at key milestones in the apprenticeship.

"I'm looking forward to seeing more detail on the proposed training hubs and how they will be run.”

Considering little information was readily available detailing the ins and outs of the program, the NewsMail reached out to vocational education minister Michaelia Cash for more detail.

Ms Cash's office was not able to provide a response by time of print yesterday.

OPINION: This is exactly

the sort of initiative

Bundaberg needs: P15

