Will Bundy be left out of State Budget plans?

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett fears the Bundaberg and Burnett regions will once again miss out on funding in the Queensland Budget.

As Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and her deputy Jackie Trad made some big-ticket promises for infrastructure funding in the state's south-east corner on the weekend, Mr Bennett spoke out ahead of the June 13 Budget.

"I'm sick of seeing funding being funnelled into the southeast at the expense of regional Queensland," Mr Bennett said.

"It's time we ended Labor's divide between the southeast and regional Queensland."

Mr Bennett said all Queenslanders should have access to better schools and hospital services, roads and cheaper electricity, no matter where they lived.

"Labor's abysmal record in regional Queensland includes a $2 billion cut to infrastructure, including $400 million to roads in the current year and a youth unemployment crisis," he said.

"Labor's infrastructure plan is narrow-minded and all about Cross River Rail in inner-city Brisbane, and we deserve more than that."

Mr Bennett said the region needed more jobs, better roads and health service and "real" support for local businesses.

"In terms of Labor's latest announcement of a $45 billion infrastructure spending spree, the devil will be in the detail, but from the outset it seems like they are just trying to play catch-up," he said.

"As always, I'll continue to push for the critical front-line resources our community expects and deserves."

His own party leader Deb Frecklington yesterday went on the offensive as she detailed how regional Queensland was being bypassed.

Ms Frecklington announced an LNP plan to build water infrastructure across North and Central Queensland.

However, all the action is to the north of Bundy.

State Member for Bundaberg David Batt said he was also disappointed.

"Its disappointing Wide Bay hasn't been mentioned in State Budget plans so far, a lot of the big-ticket items seem to be in the south-east corner, ignoring regional Queensland," Mr Batt said.

"The Wide Bay region lost millions of dollars in last year's State Budget under Labor, so I want to see that money re-invested in our community this year, so we are at least back on a level playing field.

"I want to see the State Budget allocate funding towards important things like creating more jobs...

A spokesperson for Queensland Treasurer Jackie Trad yesterday said the Opposition was jumping the gun with the Budget yet to be delivered.

The spokesperson said with the full Budget yet to be handed down it was premature to say what Bundy was or was not getting.

The spokesperson said it would be wrong to say there was nothing in the Budget for Bundaberg, but announcements would come when the Budget was handed down.