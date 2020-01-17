Will Bundaberg get $1m from the Drought Minister?

DRY TIMES: A photograph of the Bundaberg botanic gardens shows how dry the local soil has become.

THE review into drought relief funding should soon determine whether Bundaberg deserves $1 million in federal funding.

Bundaberg was excluded from the list of 122 local governments last year, which would receive $1 million each to fund drought relief projects.

Farming families could also apply for $3000 to support them through their financial hardship, which in turn was aimed at stimulating local businesses.

Bundaberg missed out from the stimulus through the Christmas holidays, but Drought Minister David Littleproud was set to review the decision this month.

The NewsMail understands that Mr Littleproud was in the final stages of his review and that the outcome could be decided within weeks.

Local politicians said they soon expected an announcement.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt had recently appealed to Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Mr Littleproud to fix Bundaberg's exclusion, after learning why Bundaberg was ineligible for the Drought Communities Program.

"I found that Bundaberg was not eligible due to one criteria which calculated agricultural jobs in the region," Mr Pitt said.

"On further investigation it was found that no agricultural processing or packaging jobs were included in this criteria which put us at a disadvantage."

He said that he twice received updates of the review from Mr Littleproud.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said that he appreciated how Mr Pitt had advocated for Bundaberg's inclusion.

"It was great to see some rain this week but it wasn't much compared with the January average and some areas missed out altogether," Cr Dempsey said.

"Given the severity of drought in the Bundaberg Region and the high value of our agricultural production, any federal assistance would be much appreciated.

"I understand the government is busy dealing with the bushfire crisis, but hopefully there will be a positive announcement soon of drought assistance for the Bundaberg region."