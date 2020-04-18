Menu
Australia's death toll has jumped to 68 after three new deaths were announced today, with Tasmania's premier warning more people will die.
'Will be more': Death toll rises to 68

by Ally Foster
18th Apr 2020 12:28 PM

Australia's death toll has risen to 68, after two more deaths were recorded across the country.

An 83-year-old Queensland man, who was a passenger on the Celebrity Eclipse cruise ship, died in a Sydney hospital and 74-year-old man died in Tasmania's northwest.

A 58-year-old woman died in Tamworth Hospital in NSW. The cause of her infection is still under investigation.

There are more than 6500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia, with 2936 in New South Wales, 1319 in Victoria, 1014 in Queensland, 435 in South Australia, 541 in Western Australia, 188 in Tasmania, 103 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

The death toll stands at 68, after three more deaths were recorded today. 

