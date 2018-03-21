Wilks he or won't Ben finally play for Wide Bay?

FOOTBALL: He arrived on Valentine's Day but Wide Bay Buccaneers' attacking weapon Ben Wilks is still waiting to rekindle his love affair with competitive football.

Wilks, a winger who played for Europa Point FC player in Gibraltar, has been forced to sit on the sidelines and watch his new teammates struggle through the first seven rounds while he waits for an international transfer.

The Buccaneers conceded 30 goals in the five games to date, and have scored only four goals to be anchored to the bottom of the Football Queensland Premier League table.

Wilks is expected to take the field when the Buccaneers play their first game at Hervey Bay Sports Club on Sunday.

The Buccaneers will host closest rivals Sunshine Coast Wanderers, who will enter the weekend second on the table.

The unbeaten Wanderers have won four of their first five games, with a 3-all opening round draw against Mitchelton the only blemish on a near-perfect record.

Kobe Fuller and Benjamin Lynch have both outscored the Buccaneers this year.

The Wanderers' attacking duo have score five goals each, while Michael Scarff has three goals to his name.

Games will be spread between Hervey Bay Sports Club's main field and Field 3.

The under-13s will play the first game of the program on Field 3 at 10am, which is followed by the U14s, U15s and U16s, who kick off at 2.45pm.

The U18s play for the first game on the main field at 11am, with the U20s at 1pm and FQPL clash from 3pm.