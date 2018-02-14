Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

ROSTER COMPLETE: Wilks arrives for Wide Bay Buccaneers

NEW ARRIVAL: Wide Bay Buccaneers visa player Ben Wilks.
NEW ARRIVAL: Wide Bay Buccaneers visa player Ben Wilks. Matthew McInerney
Matthew McInerney
by

THE last piece of Wide Bay Buccaneers' Football Queensland Premier League roster puzzle has touched down at Hervey Bay.

Ben Wilks completed his 27-hour journey from London Wednesday morning, and like new teammate and countryman Ben Brookfield was immediately struck by Queensland's unrelenting heat and humidity.

"(I'm) sweating a bit but as the transition goes on, the games will go on, and I'll acclimatise," Wilks said.

The Bundaberg-based winger completes Tim Lunnon's roster but the former Bromley FC and Europa Point player will not debut until next week.

It gives the 25-year-old an extra week to adapt to the Sunshine State's conditions and develop a relationship with his new teammates, and gives Lunnon more time to tinker with his squad.

Wilks will watch from the stands as former Launceston City player Nathan Bartlett plays his first senior game for the club against Ipswich Knights on Sunday.

"(Nathan) needs to get some match fitness but he's back for us this week," Lunnon said. "With Ben available (next week) it gives us more depth and competition for spots."

"Competition" may be an understatement if Wilks delivers on his goal, which is to be the best in the league.

"The goal is to try to get the team promoted," he said.

"It's a division where everyone should be fighting to get to that next level so that should be the team goal.

"I'll try to be one of the best players in the league."

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  fcsport wide bay buccaneers

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Monto, Wide Bay in firing line for severe winds and storm

Monto, Wide Bay in firing line for severe winds and storm

SEVERE thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours.

Sunken trawler Dianne finally removed from the ocean floor

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service searched for excess debris today.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service searched for excess debris.

LETTERS: We need defence industry here

SPREAD IT AROUND: A reader believes Bundaberg would be the better place for Rheinmetall to manufacture from, not Ipswich.

Readers have their say

Driver told to address her issues

Bundaberg Court House. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

Fourth time Sivyer has faced court in past two years

Local Partners

KATIE-JAY IS BAY LEADER: Illingworth to lead Cats

IF THE Wide Bay Thundercats players needed any inspiration to win this season they need look no further than the woman they elected captain.

'Awesome' car for Barbera's Super 2 Series quest

The car Bundaberg's Mason Barbera will be racing in this year's Super 2 Series.

Bundy's Mason Barbera prepares for new season with a test today

Chiefs tame Brumbies with fast start to trial at Kawana

TOO GOOD: Liam Polwart gets a pass away during the Chiefs victory over the Brumbies at Bokarina last night.

CHRISTIAN Lealiifano was back in action with the Super Rugby side.