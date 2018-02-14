ROSTER COMPLETE: Wilks arrives for Wide Bay Buccaneers

THE last piece of Wide Bay Buccaneers' Football Queensland Premier League roster puzzle has touched down at Hervey Bay.

Ben Wilks completed his 27-hour journey from London Wednesday morning, and like new teammate and countryman Ben Brookfield was immediately struck by Queensland's unrelenting heat and humidity.

"(I'm) sweating a bit but as the transition goes on, the games will go on, and I'll acclimatise," Wilks said.

The Bundaberg-based winger completes Tim Lunnon's roster but the former Bromley FC and Europa Point player will not debut until next week.

It gives the 25-year-old an extra week to adapt to the Sunshine State's conditions and develop a relationship with his new teammates, and gives Lunnon more time to tinker with his squad.

Wilks will watch from the stands as former Launceston City player Nathan Bartlett plays his first senior game for the club against Ipswich Knights on Sunday.

"(Nathan) needs to get some match fitness but he's back for us this week," Lunnon said. "With Ben available (next week) it gives us more depth and competition for spots."

"Competition" may be an understatement if Wilks delivers on his goal, which is to be the best in the league.

"The goal is to try to get the team promoted," he said.

"It's a division where everyone should be fighting to get to that next level so that should be the team goal.

"I'll try to be one of the best players in the league."