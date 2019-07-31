Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fruit picker Andrew Alan Gowlett blew 0.271 when breathalysed by police.
Fruit picker Andrew Alan Gowlett blew 0.271 when breathalysed by police. Contributed
Crime

Wilful damage: Pickled fruit picker blows 5 times limit

31st Jul 2019 12:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANDREW Alan Gowlett was not happy at being arrested on March 15.

Mundubbera police had taken the 30-year-old fruit picker into the watch-house about another incident, but while filling out the paperwork they saw Gowlett acting strangely about 6.30am.

When they investigated, they saw Gowlett was using his fingernails to pick away at the linoleum floor.

Gowlett pleaded guilty in the Gayndah Magistrates Court to wilful damage of police property.

When police prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stagoll revealed that Gowlett blew 0.271 when breathalysed by police, an audible gasp went through the courtroom.

"You were full of grog at the time,” Magistrate Terry Duroux said.

But, he conceded, it was low-level offending.

Police made no claim for restitution.

"Maybe (that's) because they probably don't make lino any more,” defence lawyer Travis George joked.

Gowlett was fined $400 and no conviction was recorded.

Alex Treacy

buncourt
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    'BIZARRE': Sex tape extortion by church biker on widow

    premium_icon 'BIZARRE': Sex tape extortion by church biker on widow

    News A CHURCH biker who used a sex tape to extort a now-dead club member and his widow has been sentenced for behaviour described as 'un-Christian'.

    'I'm not silly': Drug addict in last chance saloon

    premium_icon 'I'm not silly': Drug addict in last chance saloon

    Crime Graham Maxwell: 'I just keep making stupid mistakes'

    LAST CHANCE: $1 a week for 12 weeks

    LAST CHANCE: $1 a week for 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards