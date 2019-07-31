Wilful damage: Pickled fruit picker blows 5 times limit

ANDREW Alan Gowlett was not happy at being arrested on March 15.

Mundubbera police had taken the 30-year-old fruit picker into the watch-house about another incident, but while filling out the paperwork they saw Gowlett acting strangely about 6.30am.

When they investigated, they saw Gowlett was using his fingernails to pick away at the linoleum floor.

Gowlett pleaded guilty in the Gayndah Magistrates Court to wilful damage of police property.

When police prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stagoll revealed that Gowlett blew 0.271 when breathalysed by police, an audible gasp went through the courtroom.

"You were full of grog at the time,” Magistrate Terry Duroux said.

But, he conceded, it was low-level offending.

Police made no claim for restitution.

"Maybe (that's) because they probably don't make lino any more,” defence lawyer Travis George joked.

Gowlett was fined $400 and no conviction was recorded.

Alex Treacy