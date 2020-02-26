Menu
Bertie bird rescued by Australia Zoo.
Wildlife warriors rescue bird

Rhylea Millar
26th Feb 2020 5:00 PM
AUSTRALIA Zoo have admitted a bird to their hospital, after it was injured during the recent storms.

Bertie the bird was found in Bundaberg, when the weather caused him to fall out of his nest which was sitting in a tree.

The Pacific Baza was admitted to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital as an orphan.

Bertie bird was rescued and admitted to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

BirdLife Capricornia secretary Allan Briggs said the species is known as being a bird of prey, with a diet that consists of stick insects and dainty tree frogs that live in the canopies of trees.

“They are not common, people don’t see them that often and you wouldn’t find them around urban areas,” Mr Briggs said.

“Pacific Bazas have very specific food requirements and there is only a certain amount of food in that landscape, so they need to live in a large territory to catch food and feed their chicks.”

Mr Briggs said birds are occasionally separated from their nests during storms and encourages the public to call their local wildlife carer if they find a lost chick or injured animal.

Call the Queensland Wildlife Carers and Volunteers Association on 4159 6431 or 0439 502 228.

