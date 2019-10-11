Wildlife ventures onto home blocks as dry weather hits hard

A RAIN forecast is good news for not only the people of Bundy, but the wildlife too.

Kangaroos have been sighted across the region and Wildlife Rescue and Carer Christine Wynne said it’s a result of the dry conditions.

“Because of the drought, there’s nothing for them to eat out in the bush and they are absolutely starving,” Ms Wynne said.

“It’s not just the kangaroos, it’s flying foxes, possums and birds too.

“Wildlife in the region is so important … bats are one of our most important pollinators and if we don’t have bats, we lose our trees.”

The news comes as a safety reminder for drivers.

“Kangaroos are trying to find green grass and because it grows well closer to the road, they are at risk of being hit,” Ms Wynne said.

“People just need to be diligent and aware of their surroundings where they’re driving.”

The wildlife rescuer and carer encouraged the community to do what they could to help animals survive.

“A lot of people I know of are putting dishes of water out and I would definitely encourage that to give our precious wildlife a bit of a chance,” Ms Wynne said.

“You can buy a bit of roo mix or put out some sweet potato and carrots for them to eat too.

Ms Wynne recommends the public to keep a safe distance from kangaroos, who are unlikely to attack unless they feel provoked.