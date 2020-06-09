Wildlife rescue organisation needs cages

One of the rescues Linda Karlsen from Bundy Wild Matters has saved.

RESCUE group Bundy Wild Matters is calling out to the community to bring in their unwanted cages to help get the wildlife carers ready for spring.

Wildlife rescuer Linda Karlsen said a few rescued animals had been coming in but the group was gearing up for an ­influx.

“We are coming into spring in a couple of months and will be inundated with rescues so are asking for cages now,” Ms Karlsen said.

While budgie cages aren’t usable, Ms Karlsen said anything bigger, like cockatiel cages, was perfect.

“We have had donations in the past, but a lot are now rusty and not usable. It’s a constant thing as they do wear out over time,” she said.

“We would like the cages to be preferably clean and usable and will take things like aviaries through to smaller cages, about cocky cage size.

“Even cat-carry cages for when we go out to rescue birds and bring them back.”

Ms Karlsen said they were also after bathtubs for turtle rescues, and large fish tanks for turtle and reptile rescues.

“It can get very expensive buying cages and I’m sure people have old ones they don’t want,” she said.

Visit Bundy Wild Matters on Facebook to make a donation.