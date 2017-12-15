Wildlife carer heartbroken after baby bird's nest is taken

A local wildlife carer is upset after someone took a baby bird's makeshift nest from a tree in Bourbong St.

A local wildlife carer is upset after someone took a baby bird's makeshift nest from a tree in Bourbong St. Crystal Jones

A BUNDABERG wildlife carer has been left distraught after someone took away a baby bird's nesting place on Bourbong St.

About three weeks ago, a call was made that a young bird was out of its nest outside Chippendall's newsagent and wildlide carer Jennifer Ziekle answered the call.

Because fig birds can be hard to feed in captivity and because bird parents grieve the loss of their babies, Mrs Zielke built the little bird a new nest.

This meant the little bird could stay with its parents, and workers at Chippendall's kept a watchful eye over the youngster.

That was until someone took the little bird's home away on Thursday night and to add insult to injury, the native bird is now missing.

"It's a real kick in the teeth,” Mrs Zielke said.

A hook is all that is left where the baby bird's home once was. Crystal Jones

"I hope the bird flew off but we don't know for sure.

"I had a tag on the basket to say 'nestling bird, don't take it'- I'm very angry that someone would take it.”

Mrs Zielke said the nest was made from a hanging pot and coconut fibre which is the best housing for young birds as it allows rain to drain through easily.

"I have to pay for all these things,” she said.

"I have to pay for all these gadgets.

"I can't keep buying these $8 nests because I'm self-funded.”

Mrs Zielke said she spent a small fortune on feeding her rescued birds and could use a tank of fuel in two days driving around to help the animals.

"I work alone, it's just me,” she said.

Mrs Zielke said while she would never know what became of the little bird so many people had put time and effort into caring for, she did hope that someone might have the heart to return the nest to Chippendall's.

"It'd be great if they could bring it back,” she said.