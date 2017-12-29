Wildlife attacking on land and in sea

Stephanie, Evie and Andrew McKenzie from Bendigo were among a large crowd at Nielson Park Beach yesterday.

Stephanie, Evie and Andrew McKenzie from Bendigo were among a large crowd at Nielson Park Beach yesterday. Mike Knott BUN281217SOCIALS2

AS SUMMER sizzles, the snakes come and jellies have come out to play.

Two snake bite incidents in two days have Bundaberg paramedics urging people to be wary of the scaly reptile this season.

On Wednesday, a 45-year-old man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital after he was bitten on the hand by a black snake at his home near Bullyard.

Yesterday, a 64-year-old woman riding her push bike near the Mon Repos Turtle Centre was bitten on the ankle by a brown snake.

She was treated at the scene and taken to hospital.

The attacks follow another snake bite incident at Bargara last week.

Meanwhile in our seas, a change in the wind has brought the dreaded jellyfish.

Bluebottles have been spotted washed up on some of the region's beaches and been seen by swimmers.

Local lifesaver Julie Davis said there had been a few "scattered stings over the past four or five days with the northerly winds" but beaches hadn't been inundated with the sea creatures.

She said there had been no need to put up jellyfish signs.

This time last year a spate of irukandji and bluebottle stings had surfers and swimmers feeling wary.

Bluebottles, or the Portugese man o'war, typically range in sizes between 2 to 15cm and the severity of their sting depends on the amount of contact the tentacles have.

In case of bites, Surf Life Saving Queensland regional operations manager Craig Holden said vinegar was no longer the recommended treatment for a bluebottle sting - instead the stung area should be immersed in tolerable hot water.

With jellyfish about, beach-goers are urged to check in with lifeguards about the conditions and always stay between the flags when swimming.