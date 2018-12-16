Wildcats out for a historic weekend

WILDCATS: The under-14 and under-16 Wildcats teams to compete at the South East Queensland Premier League Futsal finals. Patrick McMahon (top left), Luke Darcy, Will Bath, Keanu Crofts, Jarman Grigg, Ryder Markey, Daniel Banks, Owen Collins. Myles Jacobsen (bottom left), Josh Mason, Hein Kuyler and Bryce Hibbert.

WILDCATS: The under-14 and under-16 Wildcats teams to compete at the South East Queensland Premier League Futsal finals. Patrick McMahon (top left), Luke Darcy, Will Bath, Keanu Crofts, Jarman Grigg, Ryder Markey, Daniel Banks, Owen Collins. Myles Jacobsen (bottom left), Josh Mason, Hein Kuyler and Bryce Hibbert. Shane Jones

FUTSAL: The Bundaberg Wildcats will be out to create history this weekend when they play on the Gold Coast.

And they have a good chance to do it.

The Wildcats have three teams in the South East Queensland Premier League Futsal finals that will be held today and tomorrow.

The under-16, under-14 and under-12 have all made it and will be looking to become the first team from Bundy to claim a title in the competition in any age group.

The best chance comes from the under-16 side after the Wildcats side took out the minor premiership.

"If we keep our heads and don't be too cocky we can win,” Wildcats U16 captain Hein Kuyler said.

"Any team can beat each other on the day because we are all close on the ladder.”

The side will face Redlands first up and Kuyler said the side could have one or two players out of the contest.

But he was confident the side could bring home success.

"We've got the confidence to go forward (to these titles),” he said.

"We know we can go there and win if we play properly.

"We need to keep our defence tight, no holes through the middle and when we attack we make sure we attack the goal.”

Kuyler said the side had finished third in the past couple of years and was trying to win the title to add to the state title they won earlier this year.

The U14s will also face Redlands today after finishing second in the regular season.

The side faces a tough task after not beating the side this season.

"The scoreline (in the losses) didn't speak for the game, we dominated but couldn't score,” U14 coach Dylan Cairney said.

"We're just going over the basics and keep everything simple this week. We should be alright.”

The U12s will face Arana today in the semis after finishing third in the regular season.

All grand finals will be held tomorrow and involve Bundy teams if they win today.