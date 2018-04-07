Wildcats are the best in Fustal

FUTSAL: Sometimes a split-second decision can create a lifetime of memories.

The Bundaberg Wildcats under-16 side had that happen to them at the futsal state titles in Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.

The side won the title with a 4-3 victory over Gold Coast in the final .

But it almost didn't happen.

"We only had bare numbers so we weren't going to play,” Wildcats coach Jim Cairney said.

"But we scraped it together and the boys wanted to compete.

"After four major competitions with the team and them falling short in each of them, they had unfinished business.”

Just as well they entered.

The side, with that attitude, dominated the competition in an unbeaten campaign.

The Wildcats won all five group matches before beating Peninsula in the semis 4-0.

The team then held off a strong Gold Coast outfit in the final five minutes of the final to secure the win.

The side led by two goals twice during the contest and it was their determination that kept them in front.

"They were hot favourites and they are a very well drilled team,” Cairney said.

"Their sides head to other state titles and overseas to win.

"So to win puts a nice feather in the Wildcats cap.”

Cairney said the difference between these titles and past ones was the side's composure in defence and attack.

The side scored 35 goals but conceded just 12 in seven games.

"At the level of competition, we saw conceding that many was outstanding,” Cairney said.

"Our biggest difference compared to other titles was our finishing.

"We had plenty of shots on target and very few shots over the crossbar.”

Cairney said the side's success was also influenced by their goalkeeper and captain, Hein Kuyler.

He was named as the player of the tournament.

"He was just outstanding,” Cairney said.

"He just kept the boys going with his voice.”

But Cairney was impressed with every other player too.

"They were a great group of boys,” he said.

"All were committed to the team and they were great to work with.

"Big thanks go to their parents for getting them there.”

The squad now prepares to play in the South East Queensland Futsal Premier League later this year.