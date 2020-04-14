Wildcard Verstappen to take on virtual Supercars test

Max Verstappen will joins the grid as a wildcard in the second round of the V8’s All Stars Eseries.

Formula One star Max Verstappen will test his virtual racing skills in a "tricky" Supercar when he joins the grid as a wildcard in the second round of the V8's All Stars Eseries.

The Dutchman has been confirmed as a wildcard for Red Bull and will race in a virtual Holden Commodore for the races at the Silverstone and Barcelona circuits.

Verstappen's #33 Supercar will sport a livery similar to his 2020 Red Bull Racing Formula One car.

A keen sim-racer, Verstappen has been active in iRacing competitions during the coronavirus F1 shutdown.

Max Verstappen gets a close look at a Supercar during the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

The eight-time F1 race winner said he was looking forward to taking on the Supercars drivers on Wednesday night from his home in Europe.

"I'm looking forward to the race. It's going to be a challenge as it's not a car I've driven a lot on the sim, but they are pretty cool to watch in real life," Verstappen said.

"We always race with Supercars in Melbourne so it's going to be interesting to see how I get on against all the regular drivers.

"I've tried the Supercar now a few times on iRacing and it's a very tricky car to get right.

"I'm looking forward to racing alongside my mate Shane (van Gisbergen), or Pastor, as I call him - he's a top shunter on the sim!

"We race online a lot together so hopefully we can do well for Red Bull and it should be a bit of fun racing against the other V8 drivers as well."

Shane van Gisbergen and Jamie Whincup of Red Bull Holden Racing Team with Verstappen.

Red Bull Holden Racing Team star van Gisbergen regularly races against Verstappen online and said the 22-year-old would have an edge with his knowledge of the Silverstone and Barcelona tracks, which are regular stops on the F1 calendar.

There will be two races at both tracks in the second round of the Eseries.

"It's awesome that a driver of Max's calibre will be on the grid to take us on in a Red Bull Supercar," van Gisbergen said.

"He's fast and he knows these tracks well, so I expect to see him at the front.

"He's put in plenty of hours in a Supercar online. Just like he races in an F1, he's aggressive and won't back down against anyone, so it will be great to have him on the grid this week."

After the opening round, DJR Team Penske star Scott McLaughlin leads the championship standings in the Supecars Eseries from Tickford Racing's Cameron Waters and Walkinshaw Andretti United's Chaz Mostert.

