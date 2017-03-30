Wild winds to lash our coastline

WINDS: The destructive winds set to hit Bundaberg today have already knocked a lightpole over at Bargara Central.

UPDATE

BUNDABERG Regional Council's disaster management officer Matt Dyer said strong winds along the coast up to 100kmh were predicted and beach conditions would be dangerous.

"This is not beach weather, people should be staying home,” he said.

"This is a big deal, it's not just a bug deal in Bundy, it's a big deal everywhere.

"It's not a time to be mucking around playing silly buggers on the beach.

"Be responsible, this is as much the communities responsibility to be safe as it is ours to provide information.”

EARLIER

THE Bundaberg coastline from Moore Park to Elliot Heads is copping a battering as wild winds and big seas from ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie lash the area.

Wind speeds of 50kmh are being recorded at Bargara and are expected to lift by this afternoon, with gusts of 125khm predicted.

The wind has already caused a light-pole to fall at Bargara Central this morning.

Bundaberg Police are urging everyone to stay off the roads.

Queensland Police Service tweeted a message to residents earlier this morning.

"It doesn't matter if your school or suburb doesn't flood, closure is about keeping people off the roads during dangerous conditions.”

Winds hit Bargara : Winds from ex Tropical Cyclone Debbie arrive at Bargara Thursday morning.

Widespread daily rainfall totals of 150-250mm are also expected today, with significantly higher accumulations possible locally. This rainfall will likely be very intense at times, leading to a risk of severe localised flash flooding.

Places that may be affected include Bundaberg, Gladstone, Kingaroy, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast.