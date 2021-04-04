WILD WEATHER: What you need to know about today’s forecast

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a t severe weather warning which includes Bundaberg and surrounding areas.

The warning stretches as far north as Seventeen Seventy down to Caloundra.

A trough with an embedded subtropical low over the central Coral Sea is forecast to deepen while moving rapidly southwest towards the Capricornia Coast on Sunday.

It is then expected to adopt a south to south easterly track on Monday and move parallel to the coast, either along the coastal fringe or just offshore.

The threat of heavy rainfall is highly dependent on the track of the trough and embedded subtropical low.

The weather warning said the heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding.

Six-hourly rainfall totals between 120mm and 160mm are likely in some areas with locally intense falls of 200mm to 250mm possible over coastal communities and Fraser Island.

Locations which may be affected include Bundaberg, Fraser Island, Seventeen Seventy, Maroochydore, Gympie, Noosa Heads, Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Nambour, Rainbow Beach and Tiaro.

A flood watch is also current for coastal catchments between St Lawrence and the Queensland/New South Wales border, extending inland to the Darling Downs.

Local river catchments listed in the warning include the Burnett River, Baffle Creek, Kolan River and Burrum and Cherwell Rivers.

There is also a hazardous surf warning out for the Capricornia and Fraser Island Coast with large and powerful surf conditions expected.

BoM has also issued a marine wind warning with gale force winds expected along the Capricornia and Fraser Island coasts.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The bureau is expected to update their weather warning at 11am.

