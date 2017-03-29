29°
News

Wild weather forces multiple school closures across Bundy

Emma Reid
| 29th Mar 2017 11:06 AM
GOING HOME: Isis District State High School remains open but bus companies have messaged parents saying they will be taking students home early.
GOING HOME: Isis District State High School remains open but bus companies have messaged parents saying they will be taking students home early. Jodie Dixon

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: 5pm Wednesday

MULTIPLE schools across the Bundaberg region have closed in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds forecast to hit the region.

At 5pm the Department of Education advised there were nine schools which would be closed tomorrow.

A department spokesperson said it was important for parents and carers to keep checking the website for updates of closures and openings.

Schools now closed:

Booyal Central State School

31620 Bruce Highway, Booyal, 4671

Bullyard State School

2358 Bucca Road, Bullyard, 4671

Avondale State School

371 Avondale Road, Avondale, 4670

Givelda State School

754 Pine Creek Road, Givelda, 4670

Lowmead State School

3077-3083 Lowmead Road, Lowmead, 4676

Isis District State High School

3 Ridgway Street, Childers, 4660

Childers State School

Mungomery Street, Childers, 4660

Cordalba State School

Cemetery Road, Cordalba, 4660

Goodwood State School

1802 Goodwood Road, Goodwood, 4660

For information on school closures around the region go to the website www.closures.det.qld.gov.au

UPDATE: FOUR Bundaberg region school were closed yesterday due to the effects of ex-tropical cyclone Debbie.

Lowmead State School, which has a history of flooding, was closed for the day, while Avondale State School, Givelda State School and Goodwood State School closed during the day.

Bus companies collected students from a number of schools, including Isis District State High School, yesterday as roads became cut off around the region.

A text message was sent to the parents of Childers students yesterday morning advising of the early pick-ups.

It said the bus companies would be collecting children in the morning, as they would not able to do pick-ups later in the day.

More than 100 schools were closed across Queensland yesterday.

Parents have been asked to check school closures and reopenings online.

For information on school closures around the region go to the website www.closures.det.qld.gov.au

EARLIER: BUS companies are collecting students from Isis District State High School with roads around the region rapidly closing.

A text message has been sent to the parents of students on the Woodgate, Redridge-Goodwood and Buxton buses.

It said the bus companies would be collecting children this morning as they would not able to do pick-ups later today.

"Please make arrangements to collect your students from the bus stop,” the message said.

It said parents who did not want their children collected by the bus would need to pick them up from school.

<<Another Bundaberg region school is closed>>

<<Woodgate roads closed>>

A spokeswoman for the school said phones were running hot with calls from concerned parents.

She said it was the bus companies' call to have students collected and the school itself remained safe.

"Don't panic,” she said.

"If parents can organise to have their kids collected or stay at an alternative place close by.”

Click here for information on school closures around the region.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  avondale bundaberg bus childers cyclone debbie isis isis district state high school school closures weather wild weather

UPDATE: Severe weather warning issued for Wide Bay

UPDATE: Severe weather warning issued for Wide Bay

AFTER a downpour in the Bundaberg region last night, the rain is here to stay for at least the next 48 hours.

UPDATE: Moderate flood warning for Baffle Creek, Kolan River

FLASH FLOODING: Bucca Crossing's completely submerged in the wake of recent rainfall.

Remember: If it's flooded, forget it

UPDATE: At least 7 Bundaberg region roads closed

WET WEDNESDAY: Heavy rain thanks to Cyclone Debbie caused flash flooding across the Bundaberg region on March 29, 2017.

Some roads remain open but authorities urge caution

Brace for 60km/h winds tomorrow night

SURF'S UP: Surfers make the most of the Cyclone Debbie swell at Nielson Park Beach, Bargara on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

Secure loose items - or pick up your surfboard - but take care

Local Partners

Make a bid for it at auction

EVERYTHING from excavators to extinguishers are among the items listed for sale at the monster Childers Rotary Auction.

Readings' 2017 relay team

Relay for Life fundraiser

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Soldiers' stories at Moncrieff

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Realities of life for a soldier.

Strassman show to poke fun at technology addiction

LOT OF LAUGHS: Comedian and ventriloquist David Strassman.

Ventriloquist returns to Bundaberg with laughs every 10 seconds

MOVIE REVIEW: LEGO Batman best caped crusader yet

Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Batman!

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

MOVIE REVIEW: Power Rangers way out of their league

Becky G., Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, Ludi Lin, and RJ Cyler in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

A Lego action figure is capable of running rings around teen misfits

Bliss N Eso announce a stack of regional tour dates

Aussie rappers Bliss N Eso are hitting the road in May for a 27-date national tour.

AUSSIE rappers hitting the road in May with new album.

Scarlett Johansson reveals the huge roles she’s lost out on

Scarlett Johansson greets fans at the Japan World Premiere of the movie Ghost In The Shell.

GHOST in the Shell star shares ups and downs of Hollywood.

MOVIE REVIEW: Life puts Alien’s Ridley Scott on notice

Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from the movie Life.

RYAN Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson star in epic sci-fi thriller.

MKR villain claims producers ‘blackmailed’ him

MKR's Josh has slammed the show's producers, claiming they tried to "blackmail" him.

Josh has hit back at the show with claims about being “blackmailed”.

ABSOLUTE OCEANFRONT LAND

Lot 5 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying spectacular 180 ... $395,000

Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying spectacular 180 degree unrestricted views of the beautiful Pacific Ocean, while soaking up the peace and...

BLOCK OF LAND WITH OCEAN VIEWS

Lot 41 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying views of ... $220,000

Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying views of the beautiful Pacific Ocean, while soaking up the peace and tranquilly that this area offers. ...

ELEVATED OCEAN ASPECT LAND

Lot 43 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Stunning elevated lots some 3 meters higher than the front lots providing ... $220,000

Stunning elevated lots some 3 meters higher than the front lots providing the opportunity to build a home and retain an ocean aspect without paying the price that...

BRAND NEW OCEAN ASPECT HOME

25 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

House 3 2 2 $489,000

Save the time and hassle of building by buying this absolutely stunning brand new home situated in Ocean Heights Estate, Elliott Heads. The home is built on a lot...

PICTURE PERFECT WITH GREAT SIDE ACCESS AND LARGE SHED

1 Taylor Street, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 3 $259,000

Nestled in a quiet family friendly street this immaculately presented residence has been lovingly well maintained over the years. The light filled home has a...

LARGE 1231m2 ALLOTMENT WITH LOADS OF SHED SPACE

1a Pinnacle Court, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $349,900

Here is a property ideally suited for those looking for a modern rendered 4 bedroom home on a large allotment with ample room to install sheds, pools and still...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $289,000

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $309,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

SOMETHING A LITTLE SPECIAL ON THE COAST

10 Knudsen Street, Elliott Heads 4670

House 2 1 3 $350,000

Melaleuca is situated a few homes back from the beautiful Coral Sea, nestled among a very private serene setting. Not very often a property like this becomes...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!