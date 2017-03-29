Wild weather forces multiple school closures across Bundy

GOING HOME: Isis District State High School remains open but bus companies have messaged parents saying they will be taking students home early.

UPDATE: 5pm Wednesday

MULTIPLE schools across the Bundaberg region have closed in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds forecast to hit the region.

At 5pm the Department of Education advised there were nine schools which would be closed tomorrow.

A department spokesperson said it was important for parents and carers to keep checking the website for updates of closures and openings.

Schools now closed:

Booyal Central State School

31620 Bruce Highway, Booyal, 4671

Bullyard State School

2358 Bucca Road, Bullyard, 4671

Avondale State School

371 Avondale Road, Avondale, 4670

Givelda State School

754 Pine Creek Road, Givelda, 4670

Lowmead State School

3077-3083 Lowmead Road, Lowmead, 4676

Isis District State High School

3 Ridgway Street, Childers, 4660

Childers State School

Mungomery Street, Childers, 4660

Cordalba State School

Cemetery Road, Cordalba, 4660

Goodwood State School

1802 Goodwood Road, Goodwood, 4660

UPDATE: FOUR Bundaberg region school were closed yesterday due to the effects of ex-tropical cyclone Debbie.

Lowmead State School, which has a history of flooding, was closed for the day, while Avondale State School, Givelda State School and Goodwood State School closed during the day.

Bus companies collected students from a number of schools, including Isis District State High School, yesterday as roads became cut off around the region.

A text message was sent to the parents of Childers students yesterday morning advising of the early pick-ups.

It said the bus companies would be collecting children in the morning, as they would not able to do pick-ups later in the day.

More than 100 schools were closed across Queensland yesterday.

Parents have been asked to check school closures and reopenings online.

For information on school closures around the region go to the website www.closures.det.qld.gov.au

EARLIER: BUS companies are collecting students from Isis District State High School with roads around the region rapidly closing.

A text message has been sent to the parents of students on the Woodgate, Redridge-Goodwood and Buxton buses.

It said the bus companies would be collecting children this morning as they would not able to do pick-ups later today.

"Please make arrangements to collect your students from the bus stop,” the message said.

It said parents who did not want their children collected by the bus would need to pick them up from school.

A spokeswoman for the school said phones were running hot with calls from concerned parents.

She said it was the bus companies' call to have students collected and the school itself remained safe.

"Don't panic,” she said.

"If parents can organise to have their kids collected or stay at an alternative place close by.”

Click here for information on school closures around the region.