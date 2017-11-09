Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Wild weather 'fairly normal', says bureau

CRASH BANG: Pamela Cooper at her Jocumsen St house after Tuesday's storm.
CRASH BANG: Pamela Cooper at her Jocumsen St house after Tuesday's storm. "There was an almighty crash and the cat went beserk. It was very scary - the whole house shook,” she said. Craig Warhurst
Emma Reid
by

SINCE the first week of October, about 600mm of rain has been recorded at Bundaberg Airport.

There have been three major weather events, with roofs have been ripped off, power lines pulled down and homes flooded.

The Bureau of Meteorology told the NewsMail the weather event on Tuesday was a severe thunderstorm, and was not unusual for this time of year.

Bureau forecaster Rick Threlfall said what unfolded was "fairly normal” compared to the earlier events.

On October 2, the Rum City was drenched with more than 340mm of rain in 24 hours, causing havoc for residents and emergency services, and breaking a 64-year record by more than 60mm.

Roads became flooded, homes and businesses were inundated with water and a mini tornado tore through Avenell Heights leaving behind a massive clean-up.

That weather event was recognised as Bundaberg's biggest one-day downpour in more than half a century.

"This was a coastal trough which was stuck over the Bundaberg area,” Mr Threlfall said.

Two weeks later the heavens opened again as much of Queensland got a second drenching, prompting flood warnings to go out.

Luckily the region was spared major flooding.

Mr Threlfall said 558mm fell in the month of October and 39mm had fallen so far this month, bringing the total to 597mm.

Looking to the future from November to January, he said it was "bang-on average rainfall expected”.

Topics:  bom bundaberg bureau of meterology rainfall wild weather

Bundaberg News Mail

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Tips open longer to cater to storm clean-up

Tips open longer to cater to storm clean-up

RESIDENTS are still feeling the affects of the Melbourne Cup day storm that ripped through Bundaberg about 5pm.

Residents may remain without power until tonight

Leanne Connors posted this photo of power lines down on Moore Park Rd.

About 1000 residents still without power

DEVASTATING: Family violence boss sacked before shake-up

DVConnect CEO Diane Mangan has been made redundant ahead of a major "streamlining” shake-up of the domestic violence support service.

Top domestic violence expert loses job at key DV crisis service

Labor's $150m promise to get Qld trains back on track

A New Generation Rollingstock test train in Ipswich.

How Labor plans to help a once-thriving Maryborough industry

Local Partners