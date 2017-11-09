Wild weather 'fairly normal', says bureau

CRASH BANG: Pamela Cooper at her Jocumsen St house after Tuesday's storm. "There was an almighty crash and the cat went beserk. It was very scary - the whole house shook,” she said.

CRASH BANG: Pamela Cooper at her Jocumsen St house after Tuesday's storm. "There was an almighty crash and the cat went beserk. It was very scary - the whole house shook,” she said. Craig Warhurst

SINCE the first week of October, about 600mm of rain has been recorded at Bundaberg Airport.

There have been three major weather events, with roofs have been ripped off, power lines pulled down and homes flooded.

The Bureau of Meteorology told the NewsMail the weather event on Tuesday was a severe thunderstorm, and was not unusual for this time of year.

Bureau forecaster Rick Threlfall said what unfolded was "fairly normal” compared to the earlier events.

On October 2, the Rum City was drenched with more than 340mm of rain in 24 hours, causing havoc for residents and emergency services, and breaking a 64-year record by more than 60mm.

Roads became flooded, homes and businesses were inundated with water and a mini tornado tore through Avenell Heights leaving behind a massive clean-up.

That weather event was recognised as Bundaberg's biggest one-day downpour in more than half a century.

"This was a coastal trough which was stuck over the Bundaberg area,” Mr Threlfall said.

Two weeks later the heavens opened again as much of Queensland got a second drenching, prompting flood warnings to go out.

Luckily the region was spared major flooding.

Mr Threlfall said 558mm fell in the month of October and 39mm had fallen so far this month, bringing the total to 597mm.

Looking to the future from November to January, he said it was "bang-on average rainfall expected”.