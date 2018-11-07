WILD WASTE: How many containers do we use?

One of the container reverse vending machines in operation in NSW.

One of the container reverse vending machines in operation in NSW. Zara Lauder

WITH the Queensland container return system being rolled out across the state, many people may still be sceptical about how much good the system can do.

According to latest figures, a lot.

With the sizzle of Australia's summer arriving early, New South Wales residents have turned up the heat on their recycling efforts - returning a record 5 million drink containers through TOMRA Cleanaway network last Sunday alone.

The container deposit scheme has now been in operation in New South Wales since December 1, 2017.

In what could be seen as a thirst-quenching taste of what's to come (an increase in beverage consumption over the warmer months), more than 5.1 million containers were returned over the course of the day, far surpassing the previous record.

TOMRA Cleanaway CEO James Dorney, says, "New South Wales recyclers have shown great enthusiasm in tackling container litter in their communities by recycling through our return point network and collecting their 10-cent container refunds.

"More and more people are familiarising themselves with the benefits of recycling through our network, which is both great for their pockets and, most importantly, the environment.

"With an upsurge in beverage consumption you would expect to come with summer barbeques and backyard do's, we hope Sunday might be the first of many such recycling milestones."

There are now over 1,200 reverse vending machines across New South Wales, where more than 888 million containers have been returned since the launch of the Return and Earn scheme on December 1, 2017.

Queensland's container refund scheme commenced on November 1 with more than 230 container refund points in operation across the state. The number of these sites will continue to grow as the scheme rolls out.

It is estimated that Queenslanders use close to 3 billion beverage containers each year.