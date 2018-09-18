Menu
NSW have received no formal complaints. Picture: Facebook/Auburn 2144
News

Wild topless rush-hour fist fight

by Ben Graham
18th Sep 2018 5:52 AM | Updated: 6:35 AM

STUNNING footage has captured a wild street fight between two topless blokes on the streets of Western Sydney.

A stunned passing motorist filmed the high-octane brawl this morning which took place in the middle of John Street at Lidcombe and is believed to have been triggered by road rage.

One of the men appears to have ripped his shirt off before the fight has even begun, but as the cameraman drives up to the confrontation, the angry pair begin to swing punches and launch kicks at one another.

Seconds later, the fully-clothed man decides to rip his top off after being ploughed into the side of a large mini-van.

As traffic comes to a standstill around them in the middle of the busy street during rush hour, the pair can then be seen pointing towards a nearby footpath and it looks as if the brawl will continue.

The brawl took place in the middle of a busy street. Picture: Facebook/Auburn 2144
The pair can be seen swinging wild punches at each other. Picture: Facebook/Auburn 2144
However, they appear to go their separate ways as the fight then ends. The young man can be seen bending down to pick up his belongings and they return to their respective vehicles.

New South Wales Police said no formal complaint has yet been made.

