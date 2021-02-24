Wild storms wreak havoc with flood rescues, powerlines down

Emergency crews responded to a number of incidents after wild storms on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responded to a number of incidents after wild storms on Wednesday night.

Wild weather on the Northern Rivers last night caused havoc around the Casino area, with rescue crews called to a number of jobs.

This morning, there are still some isolated power outages around South Gundurimba, Casino and Spring Grove, according to Essential Energy.

The Casino Rescue Squad and the SES were tasked just after 6.30pm last night to a flood rescue involving a car and people trapped in flood waters at Ellangowan.

"We were called off just before we were on scene," the rescue squad posted on Facebook.

"We had also been given information about a tree down on Fogwells Rd nearby so we proceeded to that location but were not able to locate a tree on the roadway.

"It is very important to remember that even though you might know a road and travel it daily, you should never drive, ride or walk through floodwaters.

The team was again called at 8.20pm after reports of animals trapped in floodwaters and a collapsed shed at Spring Grove.

The animals were not hurt but the owner was concerned about them not having enough feed.

"On our way we came across colleagues from Casino RFS who had been called to a switchboard fire at the same address, however we could not access the property due to fallen powerlines and a power pole on a dangerous lean," the squad reported.

"With NSW SES Casino, NSW RFS Casino, NSW Police and our NSW VRA team it was decided that it was too risky to continue and SES teams would make contact tomorrow.

"There are still SES, Essential Energy and Council crews repairing and attend jobs across the area, please if you see flashing warning lights take the time to slow down and protect those people."

Storms brought down powerlines at Spring Grove.

The Casino Rural Fire Brigade said they responded to the Triple-0 call about the powerlines down at Vidlers Rd, Spring Grove, and could not get their truck through.

"Two members walked the rest of the way to see what they could do," they wrote on Facebook.

"On arrival they found a tree down over a shed and water leaking into a light in the house.

"One member is an electrician by trade so made the two areas safe until the owners contractor can get there.

"There is a lot of debris over not only that road but others so please be careful if you are driving."