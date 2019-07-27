Menu
Tomasz Marczynski has legs and he knows how to use them.
Tomasz Marczynski has legs and he knows how to use them.
Cycling & MTB

Wild photos of cyclist’s ripped legs

27th Jul 2019 1:30 PM

Forget the incredible scenery as the Tour de France winds its way through the French alps - cycling freaks want photos of what's driving the peloton. Cyclist's legs.

Polish professional Tomasz Marczynski isn't racing this year's edition of the world's premier cycling race but he's still satisfying his social following's appetite for hamstrings, calves and all the tendons in between.

Tomasz Marczynski has legs and he knows how to use them.
Tomasz Marczynski has legs and he knows how to use them.

 

Calves that would have Johnny Drama losing his mind.
Calves that would have Johnny Drama losing his mind.

 

Vain about his veins.
Vain about his veins.

The 35-year-old is training in Spain to prepare for the back end of 2019 as his tour rivals slog it out in wild conditions in France.

"I am getting free for the second part of the season," he wrote. "Leg ready, head, too, apparently now only have fun and a good result will come."

 

Inedible hot dogs — or legs?
Inedible hot dogs — or legs?
Putting the ham in hamstring.
Putting the ham in hamstring.
Cactus jacked.
Cactus jacked.

cyclist legs offbeat sport

