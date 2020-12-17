'DEBACLE': Man hits security guard, cop, knocks himself out

A magistrate has heard a 22-year-old man has refrained from drinking alcohol after his behaviour at a local watering hole landed him in court.

Brandon Leigh Williams pleaded guilty in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court last week to one count of assaulting a police officer and one count of common assault.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said the victim was working as a security guard at the Sugarland Tavern.

She said the victim approached the defendant about midnight on September 27 and asked him to leave the premises.

"The defendant has then become argumentative and pushed the victim in the chest, the defendant's girlfriend has gotten in between the defendant and the victim and has taken a glass of alcohol from the defendant," Sen Const Bland said.

"The defendant has then, with a closed left fist punched out at the victim over the top of his girlfriend, the victim has attempted to move out of the way of the punch but has failed and the defendant's fist has made a glancing blow on the left-hand side of the victim's face."

Williams was restrained by another security guard and left the premises.

Staff at the tavern then called police and gave them a description of Williams.

The victim also made a complaint to police and CCTV footage of the assault was supplied.

Sen Const Bland said it was a short time later that same night at 12.13am when Bundaberg Police attended the tavern and saw the defendant walking away to a car park.

They approached and called out for him to stop but he ran away.

"After a brief foot-chase the defendant was apprehended and placed under arrest for the assault and after police identified themselves the defendant was transported back to the scene by another crew to the arresting officer's vehicle.

"Once back at scene the defendant has then spat inside the vehicle and kicked the door and window in the back of the police vehicle."

The court heard the defendant was then removed and walked to a police vehicle with a pod when Williams kicked out and struck another police vehicle.

He then wrestled against police attempts to restrain him.

Police gave him multiple verbal directions to stop resisting to no avail.

After conducting a pat-down search, police then attempted to place him into the pod.

It was during these efforts that Williams kicked backwards with his left foot, "kicking and striking" Constable George in the left hip and lower stomach area, pushing him back about 1m.

Once police got Williams into the pod to be taken to the Bundaberg Watch House, he "repeatedly smashed the back of his head on to the inside wall of the pod".

When police arrived at the Watch House, they found him unconscious and called paramedics to take him to hospital.

After undergoing tests at the hospital, medical staff told police Williams had a minor head injury.

"The defendant had observed police and started to rip out cannular and heart rate monitor equipment off himself in an attempt to leave; the defendant was noncooperative with police …"

Sen Const Bland said Williams not only tied up resources in relation to police and security; but also that of the Queensland Ambulance Service.

She said compensation for the victims was important.

"Police do not go to work to be a punching bag," Sen Const Bland said.

A probation officer said Williams was on a probationary order and had engaged appropriately with it.

Williams' lawyer Matt Messenger said previously his client had an issue with drugs and if there was any positive to be taken away from the "debacle" it was that no one was significantly injured and Williams wasn't found with any drugs.

"He's gone out, he's drunk too much, carried on like an idiot; he's carried on like an idiot to such an extent that he's managed to knock himself out," he said.

Mr Messenger said "he's actually a hard working young fellow", employed full-time working on farms.

Magistrate Kennedy said police and security officers don't leave home in the afternoon to go to work, saying "Gee I wish I get bashed tonight".

When asked if he had any recollection of the night or if it was acceptable to drink to that extent, Williams said no.

The magistrate asked Williams' girlfriend who was sitting in the back of the court, said he hadn't had a drink since that night, "not even at a family event".

"He really has changed," she said.

Williams was ordered to perform 60 hours of community service and pay compensation of $200 for the security guard, and $500 for the police officer - referred to SPER.

Convictions were recorded.