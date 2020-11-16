Wild Melbourne beach party crashed

Victorians enjoying their well-earned freedom have been asked to tone it down a bit after vision emerged of a massive beach party in Melbourne's southeast.

The footage, shared by 7 News journalist Jacqueline Felgate, showed revellers at Black Rock beach, just south of Sandringham, 20km from the Melbourne CBD on Sunday afternoon.

The gathering, which included at least 100 people on the beach, was in violation of Victoria's relaxed stage four restrictions which permit only 10 people to gather outside together and all must be wearing masks when not eating or drinking.

Victoria Police officers broke up the illegal gathering and moved people along as temperatures stayed high on Sunday night but they did not issue any fines and nobody was arrested.

There was a heavy police presence closer to the city at St Kilda beach on Sunday night too. St Kilda was the scene of another illegal gathering on Saturday night.

Revellers were attending an event hosted by Melbourne Interactive Entertainment at Acland Street that including a DJ.

Most weren't wearing masks when police arrived and moved people on. Again, no fines were issued as police took a softer approach that in previous weeks.

Event manager David Kirsner told the Herald Sun he envisaged the event being a "loving sort of come together where people were going to be doing the right thing as much as possible".

"I think at the end it got a little bit out of hand, it was mainly just one or two people that caused that," he said.

Police broke up an illegal beach party in Melbourne's southeast on Sunday. Picture: Channel 7

Hundreds of people partied at Black Rock beach on Sunday evening. Picture: Channel 7

Large gatherings at Melbourne beaches have been a feature of post-lockdown life in Melbourne following three months where a curfew was imposed and people were banned from travelling more than 5km from their place of residence.

In early October, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton urged Melburnians to take a cautious approach and not rush back to live as they knew it before.

"Don't risk everything. What we can hold back now means a truly normal summer. Please hold the line," he wrote while sharing vision of a rowdy crowd at St Kilda beach - including one man who planted a kiss on the cheek of reporter Paul Dowsley.

Don’t risk everything. What we can hold back now means a truly normal summer. Please - Hold. The. Line. https://t.co/4nFM5EypBM — Chief Health 🍩fficer, Victoria (@VictorianCHO) October 2, 2020

Melburnians on the whole continue to do the right thing. There have been no new cases and no new deaths for 16 days in a row.

