Wild end as Waves' premiership marred by late clash

Waves five-eighth Tyrell Howard hits Wallaroos prop David Ball in the grand final match between Wallaroos and Waves Tigers at Salter Oval, Bundaberg. Matthew McInerney

LEAGUE: What should have been the final seconds before a mighty Waves Tigers celebration turned into a farce as three players were sent off, spectators invaded the field and two late fights threatened to spill over.

Wallaroos lost its second straight Bundaberg Rugby League grand final 23-20, as Waves capped its 25th anniversary with a drought-breaking premiership title.

The Maryborough club scored the opening two tries of the contest to lead 8-0, but the Tigers took back control.

Wallaroos struggled to get back into the game as the Tigers dominated possession, field position, and controlled the tempo of the game.

A late Shaun Collins try gave Wallaroos fans hope of a fairytale, but Waves five-eighth Tyrell Howard kicked a match-winning field goal.

That should have been his crowning moment. Instead, an incident after which Howard found himself sent off will be investigated by the BRL.

Howard, Waves centre Trent Seeds and Wallaroos prop David Ball were all sent off for incidents inside the final seconds of the game.

Seeds was sent after a chasing Ball was taken out off the ball and a melee ensued.

Waves fans already entered the field, believing the game was over but referee Mark Staib awarded Wallaroos a penalty for the infraction.

From the resulting play, Wallaroos fullback Joey Alberts scored in the left corner.

Howard struck Ball as the players clashed again. BRL chairman Mike Ireland said the brawl will be investigated.