Drunken road trip to ‘kill ex’ stopped after police chase

Boaz Herbet John Weis was fined and disqualified from driving after he pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a vehicle. Photo: File

A COURT has heard how a man drove from Goomeri to Gin Gin while intoxicated, after he threatened to kill his partner.

Boaz Herbert John Weis, 33, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this week to dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving over the middle alcohol limit and failing to comply with a direction to stop his vehicle.

At 1am on June 17 police in Gin Gin were called by an informant worried about Weis' ex-wife after he threatened to drive to her home at Tannum Sands and kill her.

Further information provided to police indicated Weis was intoxicated and had a firearm in his car and was going to shoot her.

Police communications were able to conduct "triangulation" of a phone to pinpoint roughly where Weis was.

Patrolling police officers were told by truck drivers on UHF radio that Weis was driving "erratically at high speed" in a northbound direction through Monduran.

The court heard he was overtaking cars on double lines.

Police saw Weis' car 2km south of the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Kalpowar Rd.

Weis increased his speed pulling away from the police car, swerving into other lanes and overtaking vehicles on double lines at speeds up to 142km/h.

Later Weis stopped and was told to get out of his car by police using their radio, to which he complied, before getting back in the car and driving off again.

After another 3km Weis stopped again and was given another direction to get out of his car before being arrested.

A breath test returned a reading of 0.135.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court the dangerous driving was "extremely serious".

He said the part of the highway and backroads were not well lit.

Sgt Burgess said while fines were appropriate, they would need to be large to reflect the criminality of the offence.

Weis' lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court his client's actions were a "heat of the moment" incident and that he was intoxicated at the time.

Mr Dwyer said Weis and his ex-wife had split 13 months ago.

He told the court throughout the day in question Weis had received calls from his ex and her new partner taunting him.

Mr Dwyer said his client never had a gun and wasn't sure where those allegations came from.

He asked Magistrate Athol Kennedy to take into account Weis had already been without his licence for six months.

Mr Kennedy told Weis that next time he got harassing calls from his ex-partner to hang up and turn off his phone to prevent something similar from happening.

Weis was fined a total of $1500 and was disqualified from holding a licence for nine months.

A conviction was not recorded.