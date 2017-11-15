Wild couple of months for the region

Daniel Morada Amazing view of the storm at the hummock look out.

AFTER a long, dry winter where many weather records were broken, the Bundaberg region has been hit by three major storm events.

A one-in-one-hundred year rain event hit Bundaberg at about 2pm on October 2.

Roofs were ripped from houses at Avenell Heights when a mini-tornado unleashed winds of more than 100km/h.

Flash flooding blocked roads and inundated homes and flights were cancelled and diverted when more than 300mm fell on the region.

It was a wild 24 hours that caught emergency services by surprise.

Two weeks later, Bundaberg was hit by another weather event.

It wasn't as fast and hard as October 2, but sustained wide-spread rain, more than 250mm in three days.

It broke the October monthly rain record and caused minor to major flooding in the region.

Thankfully Bundaberg was spared any damage.

That didn't last long when on November 7 a fast-moving storm ripped though Bundaberg.

Winds in excess of 150km/h tore off roofs and downed hundreds of trees in the region.

The three major events in six weeks are a timely reminder for all residents to be storm-ready.

While we can be fore warned by authorities, we can never know how extreme weather events will be.