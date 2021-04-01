WILD AND WOOLLY: Why Easter in Bundy won’t be picnic weather

Bundaberg could see heavy rain and strong wind in coming days.

Bundaberg could see heavy rain and strong wind in coming days.

Easter in Bundaberg could be "wild and woolly" according to the Bureau of Meteorology, with Sunday, Monday and even Tuesday prone to particularly intense conditions.

At the very least, according to meteorologist Livio Regano, it will be too wet to comfortably put down a picnic blanket.

"It's not a picnic in the park kind of Easter," he said.

>> NEWSMAIL EXPLAINS: 10 answers to some of Bundaberg's most puzzling questions

South-easterly winds that are currently making things a little fresh in Bundaberg will be much stronger tomorrow.

Mr Regano explained that showers often accompany south-easterly winds, but said on top of that was a weather system expected to form "pretty soon", bringing intense showers.

Then, late on Saturday, a low is expected to develop off the Capricorn Coast, "rolling down the hill" to come further south.

Modelling shows the low will bring a lot of wind and rain to the Wide Bay Burnett on Saturday.

Sunday and Monday are expected to have heavy falls, between 20-44mm and possibly more in isolated areas.

"Bundaberg will get decent beefy rain out of it," Mr Regano said.

"Prepare for a wild and woolly Easter."

Mr Regano said predictions were based off modelling and there was always the chance things would change.

"If the low goes further offshore, we could end up with nothing at all," he said.

But Mr Regano said there would still be enough wind and rain to make spending time outdoors miserable and warned against any activity on open water.

A warning has been issued for strong winds and Mr Regano said it wouldn't be long before they were felt.

"Even from tomorrow we'll have 20-30 knot south-easterlies," he said.

Mr Regano said Fraser Island was expected to be lashed by wind and rain on Sunday and Monday.

Open waters from Fraser Island to Sandy Cape could cop gale force winds, particularly on Monday.

The good news for anyone wanting a reprieve from the heat is that a cool air mass, courtesy of the Southern Ocean, has been creating cooler nights in the region.

Today's maximum was 27, while tomorrow the maximum will be 28, followed by 27 degrees from Saturday to Monday.

Temps will rise a little higher to maximums of 29 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday next week which is when the winds are finally expected to ease, along with the sun peeking back through.