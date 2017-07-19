Wigs and turbans available for cancer sufferers

SUPPORT SERVICE: Bundaberg's ESA Wig and Turban Service has loaned 32 wigs and 57 turbans this year.

BUNDABERG women who have lost their hair during cancer treatment are being offered free wigs and turbans in their time of need.

Women can borrow a wig, turban or both for the duration of their treatment through Cancer Council Queensland's ESA Wig and Turban Service.

Wigs are funded by ESA International and community donations, and volunteers generously sew colourful turbans for those affected.

Cancer Council Queensland chief executive officer Chris McMillan said raising awareness of the service was vital to ensure that women Bundaberg knew that there was support available.

"Hair loss can be one of the most distressing side effects of cancer treatment, which is why we're reaching out to help,” Ms McMillan said.

"This year from our Bundaberg office, we've loaned 32 wigs and 57 turbans to women experiencing hair loss as a result of treatment.”

One person is diagnosed with cancer every 20 minutes in Queensland - in Wide Bay Burnett alone, more than 660 women are diagnosed with cancer each year.

"This service brings hope and confidence to those affected - and aids in reducing the economic burden of cancer on an individual and their family.

"Our ESA Wig and Turban Service offers a warm and friendly environment where individuals can come for an appointment with a trained staff or volunteer to have a wig fitted.

"The incredible thing about this service is that it is mainly run by volunteers - we have volunteers helping with fittings and sewing hundreds of turbans each year,” Ms McMillan said.

"Having adequate support and care throughout a cancer journey is vital and enables patients to better cope with treatment and lifestyle changes that occur.

"We're proud to offer this support service to Queenslanders affected by cancer and help reduce the burden of cancer in our state.

"If anyone would be interested in volunteering for this vital service, and sewing turbans, please get in touch.”

This year across Queensland, the ESA Wig and Turban Service has loaned out more than 293 wigs and 735 turbans to Queenslanders.

Cancer Council Queensland's Bundaberg service is available at 41 Woongarra St.

To book an appointment phone Cancer Council's 13 11 20 or visit cancerqld.org.au.