Wig was hair today, gone tomorrow

RUN OUT: Katina Carter-Riley, 26, was chased by security after stealing from JX Leather Goods.

A MUM-of-two who bolted from a Bundaberg store with a wig says she was extremely drunk when she took flight with the hair piece.

She was chased, caught, and the wig retrieved.

Katina Carter-Riley, 26, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to stealing the wig on January 31; two counts of failing to attend court in March and June; and contravening a police direction to provide identification.

Prosecutor Sgt Dean Burgess said Carter-Riley went into the now-closed JX Leather Goods store at Hinkler Central just after noon. Staff asked if she needed help.

She had tried a bracelet and a hat, walked back to where a wig was on display and took a fascinator off it to the counter.

Carter-Riley then grabbed the wig and ran from the store but was caught by security.

"She says she was extremely drunk that day,” Sgt Burgess said.

Carter-Riley was also half-way through a probation order for previous offences.

Defence lawyer Rian Dwyer said Carter-Riley had some issues with alcohol and some memory issues.

"On the day she stole the wig she did have money but due to her intoxication she made the decision to steal,” he said.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin fined Carter-Riley $350 and sentenced her to one month jail, immediately suspended.

Ms Merrin revoked a previous probation order and resentenced Carter-Riley on an earlier stealing offence to three months jail, and one month jail for a drug possession offence, both suspended for six months.