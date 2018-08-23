Wife's crash at busy roundabout spurs man into action

Tony Wiegand wants to see a safety barrier at the turtle roundabout installed after his wife Michelle Wiegand crashed her car into the ditch beside Burnett Heads Rd.

A BRUSH with death at a busy roundabout has spurred a concerned man into action after his wife's car rolled into a ditch.

Bundaberg resident Tony Wiegand has called on officials to install a guard rail at the turtle roundabout in Bargara.

The hasty plea follows his wife Michelle Wiegand's near-miss at the intersection last week.

On Friday Mrs Wiegand was driving down Burnett Heads Rd when she came to a complete stop at the turning circle.

"There was a bit of fog about so she couldn't see the other side of the roundabout properly,” Mr Wiegand yesterday told the NewsMail.

Moments after hitting the accelerator, Mrs Wiegand went over the edge of the road, her blue Holden Barina hatch rolling down a steep drop and then slamming into a ditch.

"There's nothing to show there's a big drop there,” Mr Wiegand said.

"You could've put another car on top of hers and only then seen the top of it from that bloody big ditch.”

The hatchback's air bags were not deployed in the crash, a detail Mr Wiegand credited to the very slow speed his wife was driving at due to the fog.

"If she had not been going so slow she had a very good chance of being killed, so she's lucky, he said.

"But if someone comes racing, where are they going to go? If someone is t-boned there they'll end up in the ditch and likely get killed.

"There needs to be something so that they can't fall in there, so that people are safer there.”

The Department of Transport and Main Roads recently cleared overgrown areas at the intersection to improve visibility and reduce overhanging trees.

A spokesperson said the absence of a guardrail came down to the intersection's low crash history and low speed environment.

"We do not have any plans to install a guardrail at the intersection at this time,” they said.

"When assessing a location for guardrail installation, consideration is given to the road environment, traffic volumes, speed limit and safety record.

"However, where the safety record fails to meet the requirements for funding under the above programs, the location is prioritised against other state-wide projects for funding allocation.”