Wife’s cancer leads relay chairman to step down

HOPE LIVES HERE: Donna Habermann, Greg Bath and Karen Bath at the 2017 Relay For Life launch at Riverfeast.

CANCER brought Greg and Karen Bath closer to Relay for Life, but now almost ten years later they are stepping down as cancer resurfaces in their lives.

The couple became involved with Relay for Life almost a decade ago while Mrs Bath was being treated for breast cancer.

But now they have another fight on their hands, the fight of time, as Mrs Bath has been diagnosed with terminal stage 4 metastasised breast cancer.

As the chairman of the charity for over seven years, Mr Bath said it was a difficult decision to resign.

“I feel very sad having to resign, I have had a fabulous committee but trying to help Karen after this recurrence is just too much really,” Mr Bath said.

“As we get closer towards relay, even though it has been delayed from the coronavirus, there is a lot of stuff to be done.

“I wouldn’t be able to put my heart and soul into it.

“Karen and I will be there to do something for the relay and will help in any way we can but being on the committee is too much responsibility during this time.”

CANCER CAUSE: Relay For Life's Greg Bath and the 2012 face of the relay Karen McIlroy.

Mr Bath said reflecting on his time at relay he was proud of what they had achieved.

“The first big change was when we moved from the old showgrounds to the recreation precinct, it was a big change for us but that’s been successful,” he said.

“We have seen very strong growth even during some very tough times for Bundaberg like the floods, we still had record team numbers and money raised.”

Going through cancer for the second time ten years later Mr and Mrs Bath said they could see the difference their charity had helped make regarding cancer research.

Mr Bath said his wife was currently on a revolutionary new drug that extends life that didn’t exist ten years ago.

“We often get asked ‘what do you do with the money’ and so much goes back into research and only a little into running the organisation,” he said.

“With research, we have gained life-saving measures and a reduction of loss of life, it is amazing really.

“This disease that Karen has would have quickly been fatal years ago, she would have only been expected to live a matter of months.

“Now they say the average is five years, obviously some have made it out to 10 and we lose some people at two but it shows that cancer research is vital.”

Prostate Cancer survivor Mal Forman (centre) and Relay for Life's Karen and Greg Bath in 2016.

Mrs Bath said she was also incredibly thankful to be able to undergo treatment here in Bundaberg.

“In my previous journey I had to have radium and had to live in Brisbane for six weeks,” she said.

“The fact that we have radium here in Bundaberg now has made such a difference, going to genesis care is amazing.

“People really don’t realise how great it is to have that life-saving treatment eight here in regional Queensland.

“It highlights how far we have come in 10 years, there’s the money we raised, it has certainly been working and bringing out new medications.”

Mrs Bath said she was honoured to have been on the relay committee and see her husband work wonders.

“I have watched Greg do a fabulous job over seven to eight years as chairman of relay and I think he’s done a wonderful job and I think the committee would agree.”

The 2020 Relay for Life event has been postponed due to the coronavirus, the new event dates are October 31 to November 1 from 6pm to 6am at Barlow Park.