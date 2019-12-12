Wife’s blunt reaction to All Blacks coach

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has revealed his wife's hilarious reaction when he told her he was getting the job.

New Zealand Rugby announced Thursday that Foster, who saw off a strong challenge from Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, would be taking over from Steve Hansen in a two-year deal.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB shortly after his unveiling as the new coach, Foster said the first person he told when he found out the news was his wife, Leigh, but her reaction was a surprising one.

"Oh no," she said, according to Foster after he told her he was offered the All Blacks' top job.

The introduction was generally lighthearted but Foster did admit that he thought he blew it after his "gruelling" interview with NZ Rugby.

"You put a lot of time coming into it," Foster told Newstalk ZB's Simon Barnett and Phil Gifford. "I would put a plan together that I get excited about and I'm buzzing about it, and then you're presenting it to people who are listening and grilling and pulling it apart and you walk away and think 'I didn't quite see the same excitement that I used to see in the mirror when I was practising this talk'."

Ian Foster and wife Leigh. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images for NZRU)

Foster said he "never talked so much in my life" after the two-and-a-half hour interview.

"It's natural to feel a bit deflated afterwards. And a lot of time and energy goes into it. So I don't think it's anything to do with the people there or the process it's just the fact that their job is not to give off too many messages and it's to put you under the pump. And they did that pretty successfully."

After the initial announcement, Foster said he was "incredibly proud" to be the next All Blacks coach.

"I feel truly privileged and honoured to be given this opportunity and I can't wait to lead the team into the next chapter of what is a remarkable legacy," he said.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we have achieved in the All Blacks over the last eight years and I'm excited and energised by a new coaching team who will join me.

"It's incredibly humbling to be appointed to the job and I have a strong desire to serve the jersey well and represent New Zealand to the best of my ability."

This article was originally published by the New Zealand Herald and reproduced with permission