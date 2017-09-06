Wife witnesses husband stabbed to death

INVESTIGATION: Bundaberg police escort a man from the scene of a stabbing at Yandaran last night.

THE mother of a man accused of stabbing his father to death watched the incident unfold at a Yandaran property last night, police said.

She was with a French national who worked for the family and was injured when he tried to intervene.

Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford said emergency services were called to the stabbing in the South Kolan area before 10pm last night.

"Police and ambulance attended and found a 57-year-old man with stab wounds," Det Insp Pettiford said.

"Shortly after that a 34-year-old man, the son of the victim, was located approximately two kilometres away."

David Llewellyn Rein, 34, has been charged with the murder of his father and appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning.

Duty lawyer Thomas Bray said Rein did not wish to appear before the court and the matter was set aside to October 26.

The police prosecutor said there was quite a bit of forensic evidence to be obtained and it may not be ready for the October 26 date.

Rein was remanded in custody and will also face one charge of wounding.

Yandaran stabbing: A 34-year-old man has been charged following the death of a 57-year-old man at a residence in Yandaran last night.

Det Insp Pettiford said Rein used a knife in the incident, and stabbed his father in the chest.

He said a witness at the property tried to stop the altercation between the father and son.

"There was a witness ... a friend of the family who works on the property," he said.

"He is a French national and has intervened in the fight."

"He received a slight cut to his arm."

Det Insp Pettiford said the family were currently assisting police with information and were in shock over the incident.

Bundaberg police lead a man away from the scene of a stabbing fataility last night. Emma Reid

Quite neighbourhood shocked

THE generally quiet country roads out at Yandaran were lit up with the sound of sirens and flashes of blue and red last night last night.

A Monduran Rd resident told the NewsMail she was shocked to find someone had been stabbed just a few kilometres down the road when she woke up this morning.

"You could hear the sirens coming a mile away last night," she said.

"I thought it would have been an ambulance for someone who had injured themselves, but I went out to have a look when they went flying by and it was a police car.

"I knew it must have been something pretty bad, but I never thought someone would have died.

"It's a pretty quiet street and while everyone sort of knows of other people, but no one really knows anyone because we are all on acreage."