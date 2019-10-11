Kill accused claims woman set herself on fire to ‘trap’ him

A Sydney woman set herself on fire to lure police "into a trap"and frame her husband after he threatened to end their marriage, the man's lawyer says.

Kulwinder Singh denies murdering Parwinder Kaur at their Rouse Hill home six years ago, claiming she concocted an elaborate plan to hospitalise herself and win sympathy but it tragically backfired.

"She'd be the centre of attention, she'd keep the house and everyone would feel sorry for her," defence barrister Margaret Cunneen SC said in her closing address.

Parwinder Kaur and Kulwinder Singh.

Ms Cunneen also slammed detectives who called Singh "the crook" in an email sent during the investigation and who she claimed didn't bother to pursue the second line of enquiry that his wife killed herself in December 2013.

In a police video played to court, Singh banged his head on a wall crying "why why why!" when officers told him Ms Kaur wasn't expected to survive burns to 90 per cent of her body.

"What else can an innocent man do but participate in an interview - for two hours - the last hours of his beloved wife's life," Ms Cunneen said.

"That was cruel. That detective meant to poke and provoke him to see his reaction. He hasn't been to acting school, ladies and gentlemen … he did not know she would die. He was really shocked, he was really distressed."

Kulwinder Singh and his lawyer Margaret Cunneen. Picture: James Gourley

Ms Kaur's former colleague gave evidence via video link from the US this week about a conversation they shared while packing mushrooms on a farm.

Jaswinder Kaur said her workmate told her: "I do not want anyone else to come to my house … if that happens, while my husband is not home I will call the police and I will make them fall into a trap."

Just 12 minutes before witnesses saw Parwinder Kaur come down her driveway in a giant fire ball, the 32-year-old phoned triple-zero saying "my husband nearly kill me".

"Parwinder Kaur is setting the trap," Ms Cunneen told the jury.

"We know she wasn't 'nearly' dead at that stage, she probably didn't even have any petrol on herself."

The Crown alleges Singh poured gasoline on his wife following a fight over mortgage repayments, but only Ms Kaur's fingerprints were found on the cigarette lighter and fuel container in the laundry.

Kulwinder Singh retracing his wife’s final steps with police.

Ms Cunneen sought to discredit evidence given by Ms Kaur's family describing Singh as a money-hungry and abusive husband, adding: "he certainly wasn't going around threatening death and boasting having killed people before."

Ms Kaur's sister Gurvinder testified that Singh was furious his wife had demanded a divorce and stopped allowing her wages to be paid into his bank account, alleging he declared: "we kill and nobody can figure (it) out."

But Ms Cunneen said at the time Ms Kaur's Indian relatives were pressuring her for money in their quest for permanent residency in Australia, which caused friction between her and "the love of her life."

"These people, their only motivation is to do what they can to get into this country," Ms Cunneen said.

"Parwinder was very much the meat in the sandwich."

The jury is expected to begin deliberating Singh's fate on Monday.