Wife pregnant with triplets mourns husband’s death

A young wife who is pregnant with triplets is mourning the shock loss of her husband, Queensland cricket coach Matt Conwell who died in tragic circumstances.

Friends have rallied around Ashleigh Conwell, whose triplets are due at the end of the year, and who is facing first-time parenting without her "beloved soulmate".

Matt Conwell with his wife Ashleigh, who is pregnant with triplets.

Mr Conwell, a cricket coach and talent specialist with Metropolitan South West and Darling Downs and South West Queensland, died on September 2 after being hit by a 4WD about near the intersection of Bedivere St and Meadowlands Rd, Carindale.

Police Senior Sergeant Tom Nelson said it was "a very sad incident".

Ashleigh Conwell breaks down near where her husband Matt was hit and killed by a 4WD.

Mrs Conwell arrived at the scene and immediately broke down.

The couple were both impacted by COVID-19 in their jobs - Mrs Conwell is a marketing manager with Flight Centre - and have been struggling financially.

Friend Alex Nesevski said: "They were already stretching every dollar and budgeting tightly for the arrival of their unexpected but so very wanted 'instant' family.

Friends have rallied around Ashleigh Conwell, whose triplets are due at the end of the year.

"The pregnancy, delivery and care of triplets is challenging for any couple. This has now been made so much more difficult for Ashleigh with the loss of her beloved soulmate, who was so looking forward to meeting his babies."

Members of the DDSWQ cricket club described Mr Conwell as "a true gentlemen" and a "great advocate for cricket, in particular women's cricket".

Matt Conwell was a former strength and conditioning coach for the Brisbane Roar Football Club.

Many junior cricketing teams paused for a minute's silence ahead of their matches on the weekend to remember Mr Conwell.

A former strength and conditioning coach for the Brisbane Roar Football Club, Mr O'Connell graduated from QUT in 2010 with a bachelor of applied science, human movement, and was schooled at Ormiston College in Redland City.

Paramedics attend to Mr Conwell near where he was hit by a 4WD.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Ms Nesevksi to "help Ashleigh bring her and Matt's little trio into the world and provide a future for them".

"Losing Matt has placed an almost overwhelming burden on Ashleigh," she said.

"Not only has Ashleigh's world been torn apart emotionally, the financial hardship she now finds herself in is significant."

The page has already raised more than $60,000.

