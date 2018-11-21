Wife, dogs not enough to grant attack accused bail

A man accused of an attack with a baseball bat has been refused bail.

A MAN accused of an attack with a baseball bat has been refused bail.

Goonellabah man Scott Teagle, 51, appeared in the dock of Lismore Local Court on Monday charged with aggravated break and enter, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Defence lawyer Crystal Triggs lodged an application for bail, saying his wife of 12 years was reliant on him to cover their rent and care for their four dogs.

"Mr Teagle does intend to enter a plea of not guilty to this offence," Ms Triggs said.

Ms Triggs said she was not aware of any formal statement from witnesses.

She said while there was "a litany of offences throughout the 80s and 90s", her client's criminal record held nothing similar to these allegations in recent years.

"He's had nothing but driving offences for the last 10 years," she said.

She said the accused was also about to undergo treatment for "quite significant skin cancer".

Prosecutor Carrie-Lee Locke opposed bail, citing victim protection and the risk Mr Teagle may "interfere with witnesses".

"The victim lives within 300m of the accused," she said.

"The nature of the allegation, in my submission, is violent and it involves the use of a weapon."

Police have alleged Mr Teagle entered the victim's property and struck him three times with a baseball bat before leaving.

Ms Locke said witnesses and the victim had provided statements and there were physical injuries "consistent with what the victim has said".

Magistrate David Heilpern refused Mr Teagle's bail, saying there was "some matters of concern on his record".

Mr Heilpern said even Mr Teagle's more recent driving offences "show a disregard for compliance with the law".

"I have to take into account the fears of the victim," he said.

"Those fears are genuine, ongoing and real."

Mr Heilpern said he believed the accused could receive his pending cancer treatment while in custody.

"If the situation changes a fresh bail application can be made," he said.

The matter was adjourned until January 22.