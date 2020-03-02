Wider Burnett Highway on the way

WIDER BURNETT HIGHWAY: The Lochaber Creek Bridge, on the Burnett highway. Picture: File.

WIDER BURNETT HIGHWAY: The Lochaber Creek Bridge, on the Burnett highway. Picture: File.

A WIDER Burnett Highway will soon become a reality, thanks to rehabilitation and roadworks starting next week.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the works would focus on a 2.9-kilometre section west of Binjour, between Church Road and Fox Creek.

"This is a $3.1 million works package that will stabilise and strengthen the road, as well as some culvert maintenance," Mr Bailey said.

"Over the years, this section has deteriorated, causing the surface to become rough and out of shape.

"These works will improve conditions, extend the road's longevity and reduce future maintenance.

"Crews will remove the top layer of road, replacing it and using the removed material to widen shoulders, where required."

Mr Bailey said the Queensland Government was investing more than $1 billion this year to rebuild, resurface and repair our roads.

"We boosted the state's roads maintenance budget over the past two years by $148 million to increase the amount of work we can deliver.

"A lot of the maintenance is in regional Queensland too, which means local jobs and work for councils.

"More than 6,600 Queensland workers have jobs to lay bitumen and grade our roads on the back of that maintenance program, so it's an important economic driver for rural and regional communities."

Portable traffic signals, single-lane closures and speed restrictions would be in place as required to complete the works safely and efficiently.

Works will generally take place between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

Motorists should observe all warning signs and be aware of changed conditions, such as reduced speed limits and queued traffic.

An average of 15 direct jobs will be supported over the life of the works, which are expected to take about three months to complete, weather permitting.