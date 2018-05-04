Wide variety of fish are on the chew

Bundaberg Offshore

A little break in the weather at the end of the week saw some guys hit a few of the coastal reefs off Bundaberg.

Most of the inshore reefs such as Ryans, the Two Mile and the Cochrane Artificial all produced a quality feed.

Some big grunter, grass sweetlip and a few early season snapper made up most of the species which have been caught on the evening tides.

There are plenty of school and spanish mackerel also, so it will be worth trolling a lure or livie.

Baffle Creek and Kolan River

Both the Baffle and the Kolan systems are in really good shape going into the cooler months.

Most of the deep holes and rock bars are still producing some quality mangrove jacks and an odd barra, with live-baiting working well.

Most of the main channels are producing some grunter and big bream, and there is plenty of whiting and flathead on the flats to keep you entertained.

Rumour has it there are still plenty of prawns about.

Burnett River

There seems to be a good number of schoolie mackerel about the Burnett River mouth with early morning high tides being best.

All the rocky areas are holding big numbers of big bream. Most of these bream have been caught on small soft plastics with the Zman Grubz and Squidgy Wrigglers being standouts.

Some of the deeper holes and bridge pylons are holding a few jacks and salmon along with plenty of river jew.

Most of the sand bars are producing flathead, whiting and some cracker sicklefish.

As always, the last of the run-out tide seems to be best. Again, there is a good number of prawns getting about, so dust off the cast net and give it a crack.

Elliott River

There is a good number of whiting getting about the Elliott, with full moon tides being best.

Upstream sees a few cod and jacks along the rocks, and decent mud crabs seem to be moving about this system as well.

Lake Gregory

There are plenty of bass about the lake with a lot being caught up in the timbered area.

Most of the bass have been caught on spinnerbaits slow-rolled around the trees.

Lake Monduran

Lake Monduran is fishing fantastically, with a lot of barra being caught. Most anglers are catching between five and 10 barra to 93cm a session. Most have been caught about halfway up the dam, and it's the smaller lures doing the trick.