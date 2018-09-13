Wide Bay's tough debut

Matthew Jackson in action for Bundy a couple of years ago.

CRICKET: Wide Bay got a tough initiation in its first match of the Lord's Taverners Competition on Sunday.

The under-16 competition pits the best junior Brisbane cricketers together has Wide Bay involved for the first time.

But Wide Bay didn't have the ideal debut against Valley.

The side lost by 124 runs after putting the opposition into bat after winning the toss.

Valley made 234 from their 50 overs with Zanden Jeh top scoring with 57 runs and Wide Bay and Bundy's Caleb Szegfu taking 3/22.

In reply, Wide Bay were all out for 110 with Bundy and Wide Bay top order batsmen Matthew Jackson making 52.

He was only one of three players to make double figures as Valley bowlers dominated.

Wide Bay plays Northern Suburbs this week on Sunday in Maryborough.