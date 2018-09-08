Wide Bay's first Lord Tavs team to open season

DOWN THE PITCH: Maryborough bowler Chas Copas bowls to The Waves batsman Adam Pozzebon at Kendall Flats on Saturday.

CRICKET: Wide Bay's inaugural Lord Taverners team will play their first game on Sunday.

The team is comprised of juniors from Bundaberg, Maryborough and Kingaroy.

They face Valleys at Caloundra tomorrow, with home games at Maryborough next week, Bundaberg on October 21 and Gympie on November 18.

SQUAD: Kynan Hard, Jack Munro, Travis Price, Matthew Jackson, Ryan Wilcox, Eddy Ryan (c), Caleb Szegfu, Alex Newton, Dylan Heycox, Chas Copas, Grady McKay, Jaden Heness. Coach: Simon Gills.